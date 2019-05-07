INDIANAPOLIS — The leader of Gov. Eric Holcomb's workforce cabinet, which seeks to align Indiana's educational and employment training programs, is leaving his state post to pursue similar work at an Indianapolis-based nonprofit organization.
The Republican governor announced Monday that Danny Lopez, who previously served as Holcomb's deputy chief of staff, has accepted a position as senior vice president and chief of staff for the Strada Education Network.
"Developing a skilled and ready workforce demands the greatest focus and collaboration, and we’ve made great progress with Danny's leadership and vision at the helm of the workforce cabinet," Holcomb said.
Holcomb immediately designated Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's higher education commissioner, as the interim workforce cabinet chairwoman, and P.J. McGrew, the cabinet's policy director, as its executive director.
"During this transition, I appreciate Commissioner Lubbers and P.J's willingness to serve the state in their new, expanded roles," Holcomb said.
A new state law, House Enrolled Act 1002, expands the cabinet's duties to include creating a comprehensive strategic plan to ensure alignment between Indiana's primary, secondary and post-secondary education systems with the state's workforce training programs and employer needs.