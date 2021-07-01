Leader of Indiana public assistance agency stepping down

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan is stepping down as secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, a post she's held for four-and-a-half years under Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sullivan said she's leaving the state public assistance agency to work at a North Carolina health care company.

Her accomplishments at FSSA include extending the duration of the Healthy Indiana Plan through 2030, launching On My Way Pre-K statewide, and improving Indiana 211 services, among others.

"I am most grateful for the way in which the Holcomb administration has fostered innovation, autonomy and accountability," Sullivan said.

"I have had every resource needed to make changes based on the priority pillars laid out each year. My voice has been heard and I have grown as a leader, a policy expert and a citizen of this great state."

Holcomb has selected Dr. Dan Rusyniak, FSSA's chief medical officer and leader of Indiana's COVID-19 long-term care facilities response, to succeed Sullivan beginning Aug. 1.