Leadership a top issue in Lake County sheriff's race

Three of the four Democrats running for Lake County sheriff agree: The department needs a strong leader.

Incumbent Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he's proven during his more than four years in office that he's committed to making Lake County safer.

"I'm the only candidate with a verified track record of keeping a balanced sheriff's budget, while providing officers with the highest level of technology and training to fight crime and respond to emergencies safely and effectively," he said.

But two of Martinez's opponents, former Gary Police Chief Richard D. Ligon and sheriff's Officer Maria D. Trajkovich, said morale at the Sheriff's Department is low because of a lack of leadership.

Trajkovich directly addressed an indictment returned in January by a Lake Criminal Court grand jury against Martinez.

"As sheriff, I promise to solve the problem, not be the problem," she said. "Twenty-four years ago, I took the oath to serve, protect and defend the community, not for the community to serve, protect and defend me."

Trajkovich said she would use the office to promote "a positive relationship between the police and the community we serve."

Ligon said the people of Lake County need a sheriff they can trust.

"Law enforcement and the community need to work together," he said. "It's not all about arresting people as much as prevention and building relationships."

A fourth candidate, Anthony Williams, did not return a call seeking comment for this story.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

He's accused of driving at speeds of up to 50 mph over the speed limit in September as two Crown Point police officers chased his unmarked Jeep TrackHawk with their lights and sirens activated.

Martinez denied the allegations and characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."

Ligon said he's heard from police and correctional officers that morale is low at the Sheriff's Department.

"They don't feel like they can do anything without being punished or judged," he said.

Martinez disagreed.

"Morale is higher than ever before," he said. "Our brave men and women have been given the best training, equipment and resources to do their job. It is why we have seen a large number of certified police officers applying for our department."

He wants to maintain his "aggressive policing policies, including overnight enforcements targeting crimes like carjackings," he said.

Martinez also would continue increased patrols in rural and unincorporated areas of the county, which let "would-be criminals know crime cannot hide here," he said.

Martinez said he's also shown compassion for families by creating the Police Assisted Recovery Initiative, which helps people with substance abuse and mental health issues find pathways to recovery that don't involve arrest. Two full-time mental health professionals help with the initiative.

Body-worn cameras already were in use when Martinez was elected by a caucus in fall 2017 to replace former Sheriff John Buncich following Buncich's conviction in federal court for taking bribes.

Martinez said he took the department's use of cameras a step further by purchasing Watch Guard, an in-car camera system.

The sheriff also oversaw the installation of a license plate reader system, which helps investigators from participating agencies locate vehicles and people linked to crimes.

Martinez said he also recently implemented the VirTra virtual training system, a simulation that takes officers through de-escalation, mental illness, use of force and active shooter scenarios.

Trajkovich, who grew up in East Chicago's Harbor section and Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, said she raised four kids as a single mother for 20 years.

She unsuccessfully ran for sheriff during the 2017 caucus and again in the 2018 primary election.

If elected, Trajkovich is committed to ensuring equal opportunity to advance within the department and wants to build "a renewed trust" between the Sheriff's Department and the community, she said.

Her first priority would be "eliminating corruption within the office of sheriff," she said.

"No one is above the law," Trajkovich said. "I've never been involved in criminal activity. I've never been investigated, nor should any official holding an office."

Trajkovich said she wants to ensure equal distribution of equipment to officers.

"Each officer is treated different," she said. "It's because of nepotism or favoritism. All officers are not treated equally or given the same opportunities. Officers and correctional officers."

Officers are stressed about "getting their stats," because they could lose vehicles or specialty jobs, such as SWAT or K-9, she said.

"The officers are calling me. They're upset. They're stressed," she said. "They're working 12-hour shifts. They're under a lot of stress."

The Lake County Jail is understaffed by about 50 officers, so correctional officers also are working 12-hour shifts, she said.

She'd like to see more diversity and inclusion at the department, including among the command staff, she said.

She's like to add training that addresses alcohol and substance abuse and mental health, including for officers themselves.

Trajkovich said the Sheriff's Department recently lost an officer to suicide, so she would ensure supervisors are trained to recognize red flags.

Ligon said his top issue, if elected, would be improving morale.

"If you're a leader, you lead by example," he said. "If you're out doing bad things, or you're not doing what you say you're going to be doing, then the moral is low and you lose respect."

Morale is also connected to the community, Ligon said.

"We need to work together, law enforcement and the community," he said.

If community members trust police, they will help solve crimes.

"You have to have a good prevention program, or you're just going to be making arrests forever," said Ligon, who served in the U.S. Army and Indiana National Guard for 36 years, worked as a law enforcement official for the U.S. Postal Service from 1981 to 2004 and was Gary's police chief from January to June 2020.

Ligon, a graduate of Gary's Froebel High School, unsuccessfully ran for sheriff in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Ligon said he would be committed to transparency.

It's the Lake County commissioners' duty to question Sheriff's Department spending, he said.

Ligon would ensure the department had good, safe equipment, but he also would spend money wisely, he said.

"You just can't keep spending money, because that's the taxpayers' money," he said. "You should be accountable to every penny you spend."

Ligon said he, too, is concerned about staffing at the Lake County Jail. Low staffing levels can be unsafe for correctional officers and inmates, he said.

Ligon's six months as Gary police chief helped him to understand how officers on the street feel, he said.

"I got a real feel for what they go through and how bad they need a wellness program," he said. "I cherish the relationship that was built and the respect I have for the people on patrol."

Ligon, a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, would implement the organization's The Law and Your Community Program, he said.

The program was created to address tension between police and young black men and address shootings and disrespect for police, he said.

"Whenever someone puts on a uniform, the become a mentor," he said. "I want to do a youth law enforcement camp."

Ligon said he's already working with schools and churches to present the program and has found parents and students to be receptive.

