PORTAGE — Mayor James Snyder said paying some $250,000 in legal fees won't have any affect on services residents receive.
The city's Storm Water Board Wednesday approved paying bills owed due to a lawsuit Snyder filed against the Portage City Council about a year ago over the control of the now defunct Utility Services Board.
Snyder filed the lawsuit after the council took control of the USB in 2017, contending Snyder was misspending USB funds, including lavish leases for vehicles and attempting to use $93,000 in USB funds to pay his personal attorney fees in his federal public corruption case.
Snyder claimed in the lawsuit the USB was improperly formed and the council was acting illegally by removing him as chairman. A consent agreement reached last year disbanded the USB and created separate storm water and sanitary boards, both of which Snyder now chairs.
Wednesday, the Storm Water Board approved paying $19,651 to Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, an Indianapolis firm which agreed with Snyder and wrote a letter saying the council inappropriately removed him as chair of the USB. The board also approved an invoice for $231,588 for the Indianapolis law firm of Bingham Greenham and Doll, which represented Snyder in the case.
Snyder said those fees are "minuscule" compared what the city could have paid in future lawsuits because of the council's actions.
The City Council also paid in excess of $70,000 in legal fees in the case.
Snyder called the bills "unnecessary" and blamed the council for causing them to have been incurred in the first place.