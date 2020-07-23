Legal furor follows governor's order for Hoosiers to wear masks

Attorney General Curtis Hill issued a nonbinding official opinion Wednesday that claims Holcomb does not have the legal authority to issue a mask mandate, or impose criminal penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for people who refuse to wear a mask in public when social distancing is not possible.

Hill said if Holcomb wants to force Hoosiers to wear masks, the governor must call the Republican-controlled Legislature into session and ask the peoples' representatives to approve the mandate.

"For Hoosiers, whose lives and livelihoods are on the line, to have a voice in how we continue to deal with the virus, it is critical that the General Assembly assume its constitutional role," Hill said.

On the other hand, former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, who defeated Hill for the Republican attorney general nomination two weeks ago, is neither directly condemning the governor nor calling for a special session of the General Assembly.

Rokita said in a statement issued Thursday he wants to work with state lawmakers after taking office next year to clarify the governor's emergency management powers, and in doing so used a term for COVID-19 that some Hoosiers consider racist.