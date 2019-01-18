INDIANAPOLIS — Bipartisan legislation was filed this week in the U.S. House and Senate to re-designate the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as America's 61st national park.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is the sponsor of House Bill 684, and U.S. Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., are co-sponsors of Senate Bill 168.
Both proposals seek to establish the first national park in Indiana, which the lawmakers believe will provide greater recognition to the natural beauty of the Dunes, draw more visitors to the Region and grow the Northwest Indiana economy.
"We need to tout Indiana's rich history and our natural assets to make our state even more attractive to visitors and potential residents," Young said.
"I'm going to keep working with the National Park Service and other stakeholders to identify a path forward for this designation."
Last year, the National Park Service helped scuttle a House-approved Dunes National Park measure after its acting director told a Senate subcommittee the Trump administration preferred the Dunes remain a national lakeshore, since it lacks the variety of resources and large land and water areas common to national parks.
However, that standard is not absolute. The nation's newest national park — Gateway Arch in St. Louis — was established in February 2017 and contains just 193 acres, compared to the more than 15,000 acres of beaches, wetlands, savannahs, sand dunes, hiking trails and recreational facilities at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
"With its beautiful shoreline and scenic trails, Indiana Dunes is a state treasure that deserves the recognition of a national park," Braun said.
Indeed, the first director of the National Park Service, Stephen Mather, recommended in 1916 that the Dunes become a national park due to its unique biological diversity and geological features.
That initial effort stalled due to World War I. Local conservation work then led to establishing the Indiana Dunes State Park in 1925 and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966.
Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, said the Dunes would be the seventh most popular national park in the country with more than 3.6 million visitors a year, if you add the current visitor totals for the National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park, which would continue to be state-owned.
Visclosky said he's grateful that Young, Braun, the other House members representing Indiana, as well as Region tourism and business leaders are on board for another try at making the Dunes National Lakeshore into a national park.
Take a look at the top 11 national parks
Mist and waters cascade over Laurel Falls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in late March.
Visitors in 2017: 11,388,893
A hiker makes his way back up the Grand Canyon along the Bright Angel Trail. Many hikers choose to hike back up the canyon along the Bright Angel trail in Grand Canyon National Park because it has water stops along the way.
Visitors in 2017: 6,254,238
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2015, file photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. A group of state attorneys general on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, urged the National Park Service to scrap its proposal to more than double the entrance fee at 17 popular national parks.
Visitors in 2017: 4,504,812
Shown is the Upper Geyser Basin at sunset in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Most wintertime visitors choose to tour Yellowstone by snowcoach or snowmobile. But there's really no better way to become immersed in the park than with a pair of skis. There are some easy outings, such as the trails around the Upper Geyser Basin. Then there are the tougher ones, including arduous trails to the Continental Divide.
A stream in Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island, Maine, captures some of the park's beauty in June of 2005. The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.
This photo taken Thursday and provided by the Grand Teton National Park shows, an unusual cloud formation across the summit of the Grand Teton in this view from the park's headquarters campus at Moose, Wyo.
The Indiana Dunes could become the 61st National Park. It's the 7th most popular park in the nation when Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park are combined. See how many visitors the top 11 national parks received, including Indiana Dunes.
The full moon sets beyond the Rocky Mountains beyond Denver Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.
Visitors in 2017: 4,437,215
Visitors in 2017: 4,437,215
Giant sequoias dwarf a cabin in the upper Mariposa Grove at Yosemite National Park, California.
Visitors in 2017: 4,336,890
Visitors in 2017: 4,336,890
Shown is the Upper Geyser Basin at sunset in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Most wintertime visitors choose to tour Yellowstone by snowcoach or snowmobile. But there's really no better way to become immersed in the park than with a pair of skis. There are some easy outings, such as the trails around the Upper Geyser Basin. Then there are the tougher ones, including arduous trails to the Continental Divide.
Visitors in 2017: 4,116,524
Visitors in 2017: 4,116,524
People hike Devil's Slide at Indiana Dunes State Park near the beach house.
Visitors in 2017: 3,580,000
*Indiana Dunes State Park is not yet a national park. The number includes visitors Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park.
A stream in Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island, Maine, captures some of the park's beauty in June of 2005. The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.
Visitors in 2017: 3,509,271
Visitors in 2017: 3,509,271
Hurricane Ridge at Olympic National Park in Washington provides one of Terry Bailey's favorite views.
Visitors in 2017: 3,401,966
Visitors in 2017: 3,401,966
This photo taken Thursday and provided by the Grand Teton National Park shows, an unusual cloud formation across the summit of the Grand Teton in this view from the park's headquarters campus at Moose, Wyo.
Visitors in 2017: 3,317,000
Visitors in 2017: 3,317,000
The views from Highline Trail at Glacier National Park.
