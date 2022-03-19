Legislative accomplishments on menu at upcoming Lakeshore Chamber luncheon

HAMMOND — The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a town hall-style luncheon March 30 in Hammond featuring four state lawmakers who represent Lake County at the Statehouse.
The legislators are expected to speak about the new Indiana laws approved by the General Assembly during its 10-week annual session that adjourned March 9 and answer questions from the audience.
The participating lawmakers are: State Sens. Michael Griffin, D-Highland; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.
The event begins with networking at 11 a.m. at Dynasty Banquets, 4125 Calumet Ave., followed by lunch and the legislators' panel.
The cost of the luncheon is $30 per person. Reservations must be made by Friday by contacting the Lakeshore Chamber by phone, 219-931-1000, or by email, paula@lakeshorechamber.com.
Meet the 2022 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.