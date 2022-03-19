Legislative accomplishments on menu at upcoming Lakeshore Chamber luncheon

HAMMOND — The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a town hall-style luncheon March 30 in Hammond featuring four state lawmakers who represent Lake County at the Statehouse.

The legislators are expected to speak about the new Indiana laws approved by the General Assembly during its 10-week annual session that adjourned March 9 and answer questions from the audience.

The participating lawmakers are: State Sens. Michael Griffin, D-Highland; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.

The event begins with networking at 11 a.m. at Dynasty Banquets, 4125 Calumet Ave., followed by lunch and the legislators' panel.

The cost of the luncheon is $30 per person. Reservations must be made by Friday by contacting the Lakeshore Chamber by phone, 219-931-1000, or by email, paula@lakeshorechamber.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.