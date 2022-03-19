 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislative accomplishments on menu at upcoming Lakeshore Chamber luncheon

Indiana Statehouse

The Indiana Statehouse is located in Indianapolis.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

HAMMOND — The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a town hall-style luncheon March 30 in Hammond featuring four state lawmakers who represent Lake County at the Statehouse.

The legislators are expected to speak about the new Indiana laws approved by the General Assembly during its 10-week annual session that adjourned March 9 and answer questions from the audience.

The participating lawmakers are: State Sens. Michael Griffin, D-Highland; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.

The event begins with networking at 11 a.m. at Dynasty Banquets, 4125 Calumet Ave., followed by lunch and the legislators' panel.

The cost of the luncheon is $30 per person. Reservations must be made by Friday by contacting the Lakeshore Chamber by phone, 219-931-1000, or by email, paula@lakeshorechamber.com.

