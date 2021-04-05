Legislature ignores governor's veto threat, asserts power to convene during state emergencies

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, led the opposition to the proposal. He said the Legislature is not set up to respond quickly to emergencies that require minute-by-minute or hour-by-hour decisions, and he pointed to the three months it took to craft this proposal as an example.

"In a time of crisis, you really need one executive — one person — to make these decisions," GiaQuinta said.

Holcomb last week declared his understanding of the Indiana Constitution permits only the governor to call the Legislature back to the Statehouse after lawmakers have adjourned for the year, typically in April during odd-numbered years and in March during even-numbered years.

As a result, Holcomb said it would be inappropriate for him to sign a proposal into law allowing the Legislature to convene itself, since he believes that would be unconstitutional.

Lehman insisted the Constitution allows the Legislature to set the days and times it convenes and establishing an emergency session falls within that authority.

Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court may be asked to decide who is right.