Legislature overrides governor's veto, asserts power to call itself into session during emergencies

She said this law will ensure Holcomb, or any future governor dealing with a statewide emergency, cannot ignore the 150 representatives and senators elected to represent 6.7 million Hoosiers.

Ironically, the strongest support for sustaining Holcomb's veto came from Democrats. They said enacting an unconstitutional law that only will be triggered during a future statewide emergency risks turning one crisis into an unholy mess.

"During an emergency situation, the last thing the people need is multiple people weighing in, delaying a quick response and trying to make decisions that need to be made immediately for the safety of the people," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.

The new law also establishes a separate 10-member Legislative State of Emergency Advisory Group to tell the governor what they think of his response to an emergency, no matter if the General Assembly is in session or not, and requires the House and Senate to appropriate all discretionary economic stimulus funds provided to the state by the federal government.