 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Link between Indiana citizens and their government could be partially severed
urgent

Link between Indiana citizens and their government could be partially severed

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Statehouse

The Indiana Statehouse as snow falls in Indianapolis.

 Dan Carden, file, The Times

A second proposal to exempt Indiana local governments from publishing their official public notices in community newspapers is advancing at the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 332, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, still would require localities to publish each public notice at least one time in a newspaper.

But any notices currently required to be published multiple times could instead be posted on a local government website to satisfy the second or subsequent publication mandate.

“The way the world is moving is the electronic process,” Buck said.

The measure is opposed by, among others, the Hoosier State Press Association.

Its executive director, Steve Key, said third-party publication of public notices by newspapers helps ensure local governments follow the rules; all notices can be found in a single, easily accessible location; the notices are available on websites people regularly visit; and notices are archived at local libraries.

The proposal nevertheless was approved 7-2 by the Senate Local Government Committee. It now goes to the full chamber.

Separately, House Bill 1498 — set for a vote Monday by the Indiana House — would entirely eliminate public notice advertising in favor of each locality posting all public notices on its website.

Meet the 2021 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts