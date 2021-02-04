Link between Indiana citizens and their government could be partially severed

A second proposal to exempt Indiana local governments from publishing their official public notices in community newspapers is advancing at the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 332, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, still would require localities to publish each public notice at least one time in a newspaper.

But any notices currently required to be published multiple times could instead be posted on a local government website to satisfy the second or subsequent publication mandate.

“The way the world is moving is the electronic process,” Buck said.

The measure is opposed by, among others, the Hoosier State Press Association.

Its executive director, Steve Key, said third-party publication of public notices by newspapers helps ensure local governments follow the rules; all notices can be found in a single, easily accessible location; the notices are available on websites people regularly visit; and notices are archived at local libraries.

The proposal nevertheless was approved 7-2 by the Senate Local Government Committee. It now goes to the full chamber.