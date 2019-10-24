Local communities awarded $18 million for road, bridge work

LaPORTE — The state has awarded nearly $100 million in matching grants for local road projects recently.
About $18 million went to 28 communities and counties inside the Indiana Department of Transportation’s LaPorte district. Locally, 15 Region municipalities in three counties earned more than $10.1 million.
The Community Crossings grants fund half of the cost of road projects in larger communities and three-quarters in smaller communities.
The money was part of the $215 million awarded statewide this year in two separate disbursements from the state’s Community Crossing matching grant program established by the Indiana Legislature in 2016.
INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuiness was in LaPorte recently to distribute the checks. He said the program has made a difference especially in communities struggling to find enough money for streets.
The $167,888 check given to Chesterton was in addition to the more than $500,000 the town collected from the grant program earlier this year.
Chesterton Town Engineer Mark O’Dell said the latest allocation will go for work on Broadway from 8th and 19th streets ad 1100 North from Fifth Street to 100 East.
More than $1 million has come to Chesterton since the inception of the program.
O’Dell said the town’s local match is partially obtained from the municipality’s share of County Economic Development Income Tax revenue and tax increment financing dollars.
You have free articles remaining.
Other grants included $1 million apiece for Whiting, Lake and LaPorte counties and close to $1 million for Lake Station.
Schererville and the city of LaPorte received more than $700,000 apiece. Munster received $550,000 for Munster, Wanatah $317,000 and Porter County $182,000.
"It makes projects possible where they otherwise weren’t. It’s definitely a big help,’’ said LaPorte mayor Mark Krentz.
LaPorte relies on proceeds from the city’s wheel tax to obtain a vast majority of its matching dollars.
McGuiness said he knows what it’s like to try and keep up on street maintenance as mayor of Franklin when that southern Indiana community was awarded a grant during the first year of the program.
‘’Whether that’s crack sealing and fixing roads in neighborhoods and cul de sacs or taking care of main street Indiana it’s an amazing program,’’ he said.
When the program was first proposed, some local government officials complained much needed extra road funding from the state should not require a local match.
State representative Jim Pressel R-Rolling Prairie said the idea was to make sure local communities under the program could not use additional state money for anything other than streets given the condition of roads and bridges statewide at the time.
"The program drives those dollars to the infrastructure and that’s really what it was designed to do,’’ he said.