Local governments may lose budget flexibility on public safety spending

State lawmakers are responding to the nonexistent threat of Indiana localities defunding their police departments by potentially stripping counties, cities and towns of significant budget flexibility.

The Republican-controlled Senate Local Government Committee voted 7-2 along party lines Thursday to advance legislation barring local governments from reducing their operating budget for public safety services, unless the locality’s total revenue decreased in the prior year.

Senate Bill 42, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, also prohibits localities from transferring more than 5% out of an adopted public safety budget — except during a declared emergency.

Bohacek acknowledged no Indiana communities are actively seeking to defund their police departments and he said these guardrails will ensure they cannot.

Critics of the measure pointed out it’s likely to tie the hands of local governments if, for example, there are unfilled positions at the police department.