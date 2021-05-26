Local teacher fills empty seat on Dyer council

Schultz, the town’s Democratic Party chairman, said Myers “checks all the boxes for what Dyer needs.”

Lake County Democratic Vice Chairman Michelle Fajman swore Myers in Tuesday.

“I love my town. I care, and I can’t wait to help move Dyer forward so it can be all that it should be,” Myers said.

Myers later added: “I’m pretty cut and dry. I don’t let my emotions get the best of me. I always front-load information before I make a decision. I will speak up if something is not sitting right with me and I ask a lot of questions.”

Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser told Myers Tuesday he appreciates her willingness to serve on the council.

“It’s not always easy to get people to step up and get involved like this,” Wieser said. “I also appreciate the service that Eric has provided for the Town Council and what he continues to provide to this organization.”

Myers will attend her first Town Council meeting Thursday, as one of two Democrats on the five-member Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.