Local teacher fills empty seat on Dyer council

DYER — Another woman is joining the Dyer Town Council.
Alicia Myers, a special education teacher with the School City of Hammond, was unanimously selected by Dyer Democrats to serve as the council's Ward 2 representative with "overwhelming support."
Myers accepted the appointment Tuesday, as her husband and parents looked on, according to a news release. Her term runs through December 2022.
Though letters were sent to all Dyer precinct committee members two weeks ago, Myers was the sole applicant for the spot, according to the release.
“I’m excited, but I’m also a little nervous,” Myers said in the release. “People will find that I’m open, straight forward, and my mom says I’m a little scrappy.”
Myers, a mother of four, is a union member and volunteers on Dyer's Citizen Advisory Board on Disability Services, as well as with the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation. She also coaches the Girls On The Run team at Hammond’s Jefferson Elementary School.
Myers' appointment comes as former Dyer Councilman Eric Schultz had to resign from his seat after moving out of Ward 2 into Ward 4.
Schultz, the town’s Democratic Party chairman, said Myers “checks all the boxes for what Dyer needs.”
Lake County Democratic Vice Chairman Michelle Fajman swore Myers in Tuesday.
“I love my town. I care, and I can’t wait to help move Dyer forward so it can be all that it should be,” Myers said.
Myers later added: “I’m pretty cut and dry. I don’t let my emotions get the best of me. I always front-load information before I make a decision. I will speak up if something is not sitting right with me and I ask a lot of questions.”
Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser told Myers Tuesday he appreciates her willingness to serve on the council.
“It’s not always easy to get people to step up and get involved like this,” Wieser said. “I also appreciate the service that Eric has provided for the Town Council and what he continues to provide to this organization.”
Myers will attend her first Town Council meeting Thursday, as one of two Democrats on the five-member Council.