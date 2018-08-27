VALPARAISO — Tricia Dennis, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, said she wishes her house were worth as much as the Porter County assessor’s office says it is.
“I wish my house were worth that ($160,800),” she said. “I would gladly pay those taxes.”
Dennis spoke Monday at a daylong series of hearings before the Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
Between 2016 and 2017, the assessed value of her property on Loganberry Lane went up 28.2 percent, to $160,800.
“It’s going to increase with the market because the market is great right now,” said Terri Newhard, representing the auditor's office.
Dennis’ home is somewhat unusual for Lakes of the Four Seasons because it’s 1½ stories with a crawl space, Newhard said. Finding similar homes in that subdivision to compare it with wasn’t easy.
Newhard said she found two homes, one newer and one of a slightly superior grade, valued at $78.13 and $104 per square foot, respectively.
Another sold in mid-June 2017 for $189,000, she said.
Dennis' home is 2,428 square feet, or $112.60 per square feet using the 2017 assessed valuation for the property.
Dennis said she tried repeatedly to get help from a number of Porter County officials to deal with flooding on her home, which she said resulted from a neighboring home draining onto her property, but to no avail.
Her kitchen dates to 1975, she said, and when her flooring buckled from water damage, she uninstalled the dishwasher, only to find out the garbage disposal was the culprit.
“I have no money to fix my kitchen,” she said, and the exterior has a plywood patch.
The appeals board has up to 120 days to rule on her request and the others heard Monday.