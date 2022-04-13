Long-serving judge stepping down from Indiana Court of Appeals

Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Edward Najam Jr. is stepping down from the bench this summer after serving three decades on the appellate court and writing more than 4,000 majority opinions.

The Bloomington native was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1992 by Democratic Gov. Evan Bayh. He was retained by Hoosier voters in 1996, 2006 and 2016.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission is soliciting applications until May 20 from Indiana lawyers and judges interested in succeeding Najam on the appeals court.

However, all applicants for this vacancy must reside in the 1st Appellate District, which generally includes the southern half of the state.

The commission is due to interview applicants in June and ultimately will recommend three candidates to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb then will have 60 days to decide which potential judge to put on the Court of Appeals for a two-year term.

Southern Indiana voters will decide at the 2024 general election whether the new judge should be retained for another 10 years.

