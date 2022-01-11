Long-serving Northwest Indiana state senator resigns

HAMMOND — A pillar of Northwest Indiana's state legislative delegation for nearly four decades announced Tuesday he's retiring from the Indiana Senate, effective immediately.

State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, did not specify in his resignation announcement why he's choosing to leave the Statehouse with less than 10 months remaining in his four-year term.

Records show Mrvan missed significant chunks of the 2019 and 2021 legislative sessions due to unspecified health issues, and the Republican-controlled General Assembly currently is employing no COVID-19 prevention measures during this year's 10-week session that began Jan. 4.

In any case, Mrvan said his long tenure in public service, starting as a Hammond city councilman, "would not have been possible without the support of my lovely wife Jean and countless others over the years who have allowed me to be the most effective leader I could be for the constituents of Northwest Indiana."

"Holding the public trust in elected office is an incredible honor and responsibility. Throughout my career, I have always placed a value on being able to listen to the concerns of constituents and be their voice in our state’s capitol."