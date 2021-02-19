Longtime Lynwood mayor faces primary challenge from current trustee

His goal as mayor, according to the LinkedIn biography, is to "(b)uild a new and sustainable downtown for the Village of Lynwood."

In a Facebook post, Williams wrote: "My priorities if you reelect me are to continue to keep our community safe and affordable and bring jobs and economic development to our village."

Curry, 47, is a board member and former president in Sunnybrook School District 171 in addition to serving as a Lynwood trustee. She works as a human resource consultant.

"I am running (for mayor) because there is a pressing need for evolution in our village," Curry wrote in response to a Times questionnaire. "We are growing in population but are not able to meet the basic needs of our residents.

"There seems to be a disconnect between elected officials and residents and I would like to close that gap. I also am concerned about the financial stability of the village and overall management of the village."

Besides seeking better lines of communication on issues like the pandemic response, Curry said, "we desperately need to see economic growth in the village but in a way that makes sense for Lynwood. Residents need to be able to shop for basic needs, socialize and entertain (in a post-COVID) world without having to leave our borders."