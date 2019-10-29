MUNSTER — From councilmen who have served for decades to political newcomers, this year's town council election offers an array of candidates for voters to select.
Republican Richard Flahaven and Democrat Kenneth Schoon are running for the Ward 1 seat.
Flahaven is the chief information officer and data privacy officer of Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and said he has managed multimillion-dollar budgets for two large global companies for more than 28 years and has gained experience in finances, leadership and project management.
Flahaven said he is a proud Munster resident who has been president of the Munster Booster Club and has been involved in several youth sports teams.
Flahaven said he plans to ensure town finances are managed so police, firefighter and community services salaries are not at risk, review the budget to reduce costs and efficiently manage redevelopment projects. He also said he plans to find ways to alleviate traffic problems caused by the construction on Calumet Avenue and 45th Street.
“I also want to make sure we are ahead of the property tax cap set to expire in 2020," Flahaven said. "We want to make sure property values are being maintained at a high level.
"Supporting police officers and firefighters is another big priority to add to town safety. Beyond that it's important we strengthen the partnership between local businesses and the town. Our businesses are the backbone of our community."
Schoon, a retired Indiana University Northwest professor, has served on the board of the Dunes Learning Center for 17 years and continues to be on the advisory council. In addition, he has served on the Munster Plan Commission, Munster Park Board, represented Indiana on the National Recreation and Parks Association, the Munster Centennial Committee and is currently on the Munster Chamber of Commerce.
Schoon's main concerns include preparing for the tax cap exemption to expire in 2020, alleviating traffic in the area, minimizing town disruptions for the South Shore Line extension and increasing town government transparency.
“We need to stay in touch with citizens,” Schoon said. “Currently our town meeting is at 7 p.m. and when I had small children in the house, I couldn't go, which is the case for many parents and single parents. What can be done is a live stream of the meeting for people who are housebound to let more people know what's happening in their town.”
Ward 4
In Ward 4, Democrat Steve Tulowitzki is challenging current Republican Councilman David Nellans.
Tulowitzki is a first-time candidate and is an executive coach for a global accounting firm, which he said has given him experience in leadership, strategic planning and problem solving. He was born in Munster and has lived and worked in 10 different countries and is fluent in Dutch and Spanish.
Tulowitzki said he wants to get more residents active in local government, attract people to Munster with modern businesses and prepare the town for future financial challenges and opportunities. Tulowitzki said as a political newcomer, he can bring a fresh vision to the council.
“Munster is an interesting place because of the past four terms, all five council seats have been occupied by people of the same party,” Tulowitzki said. “Since 1970, there's only been three members from the Democratic party. I want to add diversity to the council and also bring in a global perspective.”
Nellans was elected in 1991 and has served ever since, making for 20 years on the Town Council. Nellans said he takes a strong stance on supporting the town's police and firefighters to ensure they have updated equipment to ensure their safety when serving the community.
Nellans said in his time on the council, he has seen many long-term projects come to fruition, including Centennial Park, Centennial Village and the beginnings of the 45th Street overpass.
“Those projects don't happen over a short time period and being on the council for so long has given me that advantage of knowing what it takes to bring projects to completion and bring the town forward,” Nellans said.