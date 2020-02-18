Lottery sweepstakes levels primary ballot playing field

CROWN POINT — Lake County’s election lottery Tuesday will give President Donald Trump something to tweet about.
He lost the random drawing of candidate placement on the May 5 Republican presidential primary ballot so, although he has the best known candidate name in America, he'll appear below his sole GOP challenger, Bill Weld.
Five members of the Lake County elections board set the ballot position Tuesday for 56 Republican and Democratic candidates in 11 contested races this spring for state and county public office.
Candidates will be listed from first to last in the order board members drawn from a clear plastic jar names printed on slips of paper.
In many cases, lesser known political figures fared better in ballot position than did the more easily-recognized names.
Lake County candidates were once listed by last names in alphabetic order, just as they are elsewhere in the state.
But three decades ago, political observers complained to the General Assembly local voters were so lazy they routinely saw and voted for the first name atop the ballot.
The state legislature responded in 1991 by imposing on Lake County a ballot placement lottery to give every candidate a fair shot at what some call the dumb vote.
The luck of Tuesday’s draw might confer a significant advantage this spring where the public will have to sort through nine Democrats running for U.S. President and 14 Democrats and six Republicans running for the 1st District Congressional seat.
In the Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders' name will appear first, Elizabeth Ann Warren’s second and Joseph R. Biden’s third.
Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend mayor, will appear fifth in that Democratic race.
The name of Gary’s John Henry Hall will be first among Democrats seeking to replace outgoing Congressman Pete Visclosky in the primary for 1st District U.S. Representative.
Farther down the long line of Democratic candidates for Congress are State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, who will appear seventh, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, 12th and Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. 13th.
In the Republican primary for that congressional seat, Delano M. Scaife is listed first.
Elsewhere in Democratic primary races, Louie “Baby Lou” Gonzalez will appear first for candidates for the office of Lake County Recorder. David Pastrick, who served as Lake County coroner between 2002 and 2009, is listed first among Democrats seeking to be the next coroner.
In the contest for 3rd District Lake County Commissioner, incumbent Michael Repay will be listed below those of his Democratic challengers in this order: Jesus Luis Ortiz, Lourdes Munoz-Hicks and Liliana Cruz.
In the 12th District state representative race, Democrat Brandon Dothager will be listed first, Mike Andrade second and Mike “Mad Mac” McInerney third.
In other business, the election board approved two referendums for the Hobart Community School Corp.
The first public question asks voters if they will support keeping in place a property tax increase of 29 cents per $100 assessed value they first passed in 2015 to expand academic programs, study safety, transportation and other educational needs.
The second question asks voters to approve the school board borrowing no more than $79 million to finance proposed renovations and improvements to the Hanover Central Middle School and High School campus as well as new construction for upper grade elementary students and a resource center.
The cost of all the renovations and new construction would add more than 85 cents per $100 assessed value to residents property taxes.