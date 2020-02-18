Lotttery sweepstakes levels primary ballot playing field

The luck of Tuesday’s draw might confer a significant advantage this spring where the public will have to sort through nine Democrats running for U.S. President and 14 Democrats and six Republicans running for the 1st District Congressional seat.

In the Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders' name will appear first, Elizabeth Ann Warren’s second and Joseph R. Biden’s third.

Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend mayor, will appear fifth in that Democratic race.

The name of Gary’s John Henry Hall will be first among Democrats seeking to replace outgoing Congressman Pete Visclosky in the primary for 1st District U.S. Representative.

Farther down the long line of Democratic candidates for Congress are State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, who will appear seventh, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, 12th and Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. 13th.

In the Republican primary for that congressional seat, Delano M. Scaife is listed first.

Elsewhere in Democratic primary races, Louie “Baby Lou” Gonzalez will appear first for candidates for the office of Lake County Recorder. David Pastrick, who served as Lake County coroner between 2002 and 2009, is listed first among Democrats seeking to be the next coroner.