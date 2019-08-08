{{featured_button_text}}
Lowell on fast track for future growth

Lowell's Town Hall.

 John Luke, file, The Times

LOWELL – The Town of Lowell has instituted a water sprinkling ban as officials work to make “significant upgrades” to the town’s water treatment facilities.

The upgrades to facilities will improve the quality and quantity of water provided to Lowell residents, according to a news release from Lowell Public Works director Kevin Gray.

The amount of water that can be produced during construction will be limited and as a result, all residents are asked to refrain from all sprinkling and watering until the project is finished.

A date was not specified in the news release, but the project is predicted to be completed later this year.

“If we all work together, we can improve the water we provide to our residents,” Gray said in the release.  

