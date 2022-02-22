Lowell likely to secure alcohol permits for downtown restaurants without law change

A plan to bring full-service restaurants to downtown Lowell by creating additional alcohol sale permits solely for the historic area will not become law this year.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said he recently learned Senate Bill 305 is not needed to accomplish the town's goal, and the legislation was pulled Tuesday from further consideration by the House Public Policy Committee.

Niemeyer said he was informed by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) that Lowell currently is not using its full complement of one-way (beer) and two-way (beer and wine) alcohol permits.

He said existing state law allows for those permits to be converted into three-way (beer, wine and liquor) permits, which then can be deployed to attract one or more downtown Lowell restaurant operators.

That also will prevent the Indiana Code from getting further clogged up with one-off measures expanding the number of alcohol sale permits in growing areas of the state, Niemeyer said.

The original legislation, which was approved 41-8 by the Senate on Feb. 1, would have authorized the ATC to issue up to 10 additional permits for restaurants to sell beer, wine and liquor in a downtown area generally bounded by Main Street, Commercial Avenue and the north-south roads in between.

John Yelkich, Lowell Town Council vice president, last month told the Senate Public Policy Committee that putting additional restaurants, not bars, in downtown Lowell will keep more money in the local economy, boost downtown activity generally and improve local property values.

"Right now we're lacking a sit-down dinner restaurant and we're trying to engage that in our downtown," Yelkich said.

Town Manager Craig Hendrix said the town already is working with a developer to identify and prepare downtown buildings for reuse as restaurants in the hope of attracting additional retailers and more people to downtown Lowell.

