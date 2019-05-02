MERRILLVILLE — Three Democratic hopefuls are seeking to become the town's new clerk-treasurer in 2020.
One of the three will replace three-term Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, a fellow Democrat, who earlier this year withdrew his name as a candidate in the primary.
Guernsey, 75, said his age was a factor in the decision.
No Republicans filed for the position in the primary.
Candidates are Kelly White Gibson, a local attorney; Chrissy Barron, a town councilwoman; and Andrew Sylwestrowicz, a former town councilman.
Gibson, 51, works as an attorney at her own office in Merrillville.
"I'm definitely the most qualified when it comes to education," Gibson said.
The mother of five served as a precinct committeewoman. She is a Stanford University and Valparaiso Law School graduate.
Gibson said her legal background will serve her well if elected clerk-treasurer including when the town has to deal with GEO bond deals.
"I think as an attorney I'll be open to town officials for legal advice. I'll be one more legal mind," Gibson said.
Gibson said if elected she will serve as a full-time clerk-treasurer.
"I plan on giving it as much time as needed to make it successful. I will be in office as much as possible. I can reshape my practice so I can be in the office full-time," Gibson said.
Gibson said her specialty is municipal representation which runs the gamut from labor laws to worker's compensation.
"Will I be in court? No, I will not. The type of law I practice doesn't mean I have to be in court," Gibson said.
Gibson said she is not a seasoned politician.
"I just felt like it was time to use my skills and education to serve the community. I wouldn't have run unless Eugene Guernsey would have stepped down," Gibson said.
Gibson said she doesn't see making any drastic changes in the clerk-treasurer's office.
"My plan is to work with the ladies in the office and to find ways to make things more efficient and more advanced. We are now moving into a more technological society and we can add things to make the department more efficient," Gibson said.
Barron, 53, serves as an administrative secretary for the Crown Point Fire Department.
She has also served as a town councilwoman for nearly eight years.
"I definitely have the qualifications to step into the race," Barron said.
Barron said Merrillville's finances are in good shape and she, if elected, will keep it that way.
"I would be using it (clerk-treasurer) position as a full-time position and I'm the only one doing it as well," Barron said.
Barron said she will use some of the same skills she uses now as an administrative secretary including making purchase orders and assisting with payroll.
In addition to her regular clerk-treasurer duties, Barron said she would be attending Town Council meetings as well as traveling to Indianapolis in the possibility of seeking additional state funds and grants.
"There's a lot of things to keep you busy," Barron said, adding "The clerk-treasurer is the only full-time elected town official."
Although Barron doesn't see making any major changes, there's the possibility she might add some fun things like holding a marriage event on Valentine's Day.
"I'm going into a good situation," Barron said.
Barron said her background as serving as a councilwoman for eight years will serve her well if elected. And Barron said she debated about stepping down as councilwoman prior to deciding to run for clerk-treasurer.
"This was a difficult thing to do because I do a good job as a councilwoman. I had to do a lot of soul searching on this," Barron said.
Sylwestrowicz, 78, who has served as councilman for 12 years, said he has the experience needed to serve as the town's clerk-treasurer.
"Having been a councilman for 12 years, I have a fair idea of what to do," Sylwestrowicz said.
Sylwestrowicz is a U.S. Marine veteran and a retired Hammond Fire Department firefighter.
If elected, Sylwestrowicz said he doesn't see making any major changes in the office including changes within the department itself, of which there are seven positions.
"I don't plan on making any changes. I will make sure the books are clear and clean before I do anything and that there is a zero balance. I intend to do a good job and make sure bills are paid," Sylwestrowicz said.
He does intend to treat those who come in to his office with respect and even have residents escorted to other departments if needed since the Town Hall's layout can be confusing.
"We will walk them to other offices and they will be treated with common courtesy," Sylwestrowicz said.
Sylwestrowicz said he has been actively campaigning for the clerk-treasurer position having walked the town of Merrillville twice knocking on doors.
He will be a full-time employee and said he envisions himself standing out the counter and assisting with those who come into his department.
"I am hoping that things will turn out in a positive direction," Sylwestrowicz said.