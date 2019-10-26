MERRILLVILLE — As plans advance to finance a new community center, supporters of the initiative have focused on the job creation that would come with the project.
The Town Council, Redevelopment Commission and Redevelopment Authority each took action to support lease revenue bonds as the method to fund the new facility planned for property in the 6600 block of Broadway.
It's estimated the new building will cost about $21 million to construct, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said.
Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, said a project labor agreement will be tied to the project, meaning local labor “will be working on it.”
“We urge support of this resolution,” Palmateer said before the Redevelopment Commission acted on the financing plan.
Union members who filled Town Hall applauded after the panel supported it with a 3-2 vote. Pettit, Councilwoman Chrissy Barron and Councilman Jeff Minchuk were in favor of the plan. Councilwomen Marge Uzelac and Roxanne LaMarca voted against it.
“In my mind, it's a no-brainer,” Pettit said of supporting the financing for the project because of the union jobs it will create and other benefits it could bring to the municipality.
He said building a new community center could be the largest capital project the town has pursued.
“This is huge,” Pettit said.
Bob Swintz, a town financial adviser, said that recent action is among several steps associated with the financing process. A public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29, and additional action will be required from town panels before the municipality could close on the bonds totaling $24 million.
Financing for the center isn't endorsed by all of the municipality's elected officials.
Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey and Uzelac have expressed concerns about the ability to fund the project as it currently stands.
You have free articles remaining.
“We can get something else for less,” Guernsey said.
Uzelac last week said she thinks the project could “be a burden on taxpayers.”
Swintz said the bonds are structured to take the place of existing debt as it falls off. He said the bonds won't cause property taxes to increase in Merrillville.
Guernsey also believes Merrillville is moving too quickly on the initiative.
“What's the big hurry?” he asked, “I don't understand the rush on this.”
Proponents of the project have said the need for additional affordable programs and activities for residents, especially children, has existed for many years.
“It's woefully overdue in the community,” Pettit said.
The 100,000 square foot facility could include administration offices, a fitness center, gymnasium, walking track, rock climbing wall, event center and community room.
If the approval process for the community center financing plan moves as scheduled, the town could close on the bonds before the end of the year.
Merrillville is taking steps so it can prepare the Broadway property for construction as soon as possible, Pettit said.
That work would include a variety of aspects such as clearing the land, excavation and underground site utilities, he said.
If the town closes on the bonds by the end of the year, Merrillville could pursue bids for the building construction in early 2020, Pettit said.