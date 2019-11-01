MERRILLVILLE — The two Town Council races in Merrillville have many familiar names.
Democrat Rick Bella is facing Independent Councilwoman Chrissy Barron for the 5th Ward council seat. Democrat Leonard White and Independent Keesha Hardaway are vying to represent Merrillville's 7th Ward.
5th Ward
Bella, a former Town Councilman, said he is concerned about the many vacant large commercial buildings in town, including several former grocery stores.
Bella said smaller businesses adjacent to those empty buildings could suffer the longer the spaces stay vacant.
“I don't want to see that continue in the town of Merrillville,” Bella said.
He said getting to the root of the issue could involve collaborating with store owners and realtors to understand what the town could do to help bring new tenants to those facilities.
Bella said the need for a new convention center continues to exist in Lake County, and the vacant building near U.S. 30 and Broadway in Century Plaza would be a prime location for such a center.
Barron said following through with larger projects is a top goal, and that includes establishing a new community center and attracting a convention center to Merrillville.
“We've got a lot of stuff on the table that needs to get done,” she said.
The community center would provide a place for people of all ages to participate in activities and programs, Barron said. Concerts and other community events would be hosted there.
Barron said the center would be an economic engine that could bring more business to town.
In the primary, Barron sought the Democratic nomination for the town’s clerk-treasurer position, and Kelly White Gibson won in that race. Following support by constituents, Barron decided to file as an Independent to retain the 5th Ward Council seat, she said.
7th Ward
You have free articles remaining.
White, a former Merrillville Stormwater Utility Board member, said he has noticed vacant and blighted buildings in the 7th Ward, and he would work to address that.
“I won't tolerate that,” White said.
White said he would host community meetings for residents in the ward to express their concerns and learn about what is taking place in Merrillville.
“I want their voices to be heard,” White said.
To help combat crime, White said it's important for residents to report suspicious activities.
He said we wants residents to post signs in their windows stating “we call the police” to help prevent criminal activities.
“People want to feel safe in their homes,” White said.
Hardaway said the current administration has already established a solid foundation for the town.
“And I just want to build on that,” she said.
She wants to bring more commercial and residential growth to Merrillville, and she believes the community center can help accomplish that.
“I feel it will be a great addition,” Hardaway said.
She said residents have expressed “the concern is for the youth in the area,” the community center “gives a place to come together and be safe.”
Following the primary, Hardaway filed to run as an Independent for the 7th Ward council seat.
“I want to keep moving Merrillville in a positive direction,” said Hardaway, the daughter of Council President Richard Hardaway.