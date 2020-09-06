Mail-in ballot applications pouring in across Region, despite opposition

The large number of applications, which Schoon expects to continue growing through the filing deadline of Oct. 22, comes on the heels of a record-breaking number of mail-in ballots cast statewide during the June primary. Officials said the large number is likely being driven by concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and all the national attention of the issue of mail-in voting.

Mail-in ballots will begin going out Sept. 18 and are due back by noon on election day Nov. 3.

News of the strong interest in mail-in voting was welcomed by Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson.

"I always tell people it's a great way to vote from your living room," he said.

The state requires applicants to choose at least one of 12 approved reasons for receiving a mail-in ballot and Simpson pointed no further than the first on the list: "I have a specific, reasonable expectation of being absent from the county on election day during the entire twelve (12) hours that the polls are open."

"I think it's important for people to vote," he said.

Other valid reasons include health and caretaker challenges, being 65 or older, work day restrictions, religious reasons and transportation problems.