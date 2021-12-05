Maintaining viability of rural communities is top legislative priority for Indiana Farm Bureau

The state's leading organization focused on Hoosier farmers is urging the 2022 Indiana General Assembly to take a long-term approach toward addressing issues facing rural communities across the state.
The Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) recently identified its top priorities when Hoosier lawmakers return to the Statehouse Jan. 4 for their 10-week annual legislative session.
Leading the list was the need to maintain the viability of rural communities amid a continuing exodus of residents and businesses to suburban and urban areas in Northwest Indiana, central Indiana, and other regions of the state.
For example, the INFB last session helped secure tens of millions of dollars in federal and state funding for broadband internet expansion initiatives, primarily in rural communities.
But rural communities also need increased workforce development and improved public health programs, said Andy Tauer, INFB executive director of public policy.
"This year, we want to take it a step further to make sure those strategic broadband investments make it to those unserved and underserved communities," Tauer said.
"We also want to collaborate with groups looking to solve other challenges for our rural communities whether that’s in terms of education, early career development opportunities, infrastructure, or regulatory issues that impact members."
A second legislative priority for the INFB is maintaining policies that ensure ethanol, and other Indiana-grown liquid fuels, remain part of an all-of-the-above state energy strategy, even as motorists increasingly opt for electric-powered vehicles.
The INFB also plans to advocate for the establishment of carbon market programs that enable participation by farmers choosing to adopt conservation and innovative farming practices.
The final INFB priority for the upcoming legislative session is championing tax policies that are fair and equitable for all INFB members.
While farmers typically are concerned with federal tax law issues, such as capital gains rates and estate tax exemptions, the INFB said it still wants to ensure affordable and equitable growth in local tax bases and school funding alternatives.
"At state and local levels, we are always thinking about how to fund rural schools, fire protection and other safety issues that are important to our members," Tauer said.
The INFB develops its annual state legislative agenda based on suggestions initially provided by Farm Bureau members in each of Indiana's 92 counties.
Those ideas are refined over the summer during meetings of INFB delegate members and the organization's board of directors until a final agenda is adopted.
INFB members also plan to visit the Statehouse between January and March to personally advocate for the group's policy priorities in individual and group meetings with members of the Indiana House and Senate.