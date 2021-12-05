Maintaining viability of rural communities is top legislative priority for Indiana Farm Bureau

A second legislative priority for the INFB is maintaining policies that ensure ethanol, and other Indiana-grown liquid fuels, remain part of an all-of-the-above state energy strategy, even as motorists increasingly opt for electric-powered vehicles.

The INFB also plans to advocate for the establishment of carbon market programs that enable participation by farmers choosing to adopt conservation and innovative farming practices.

The final INFB priority for the upcoming legislative session is championing tax policies that are fair and equitable for all INFB members.

While farmers typically are concerned with federal tax law issues, such as capital gains rates and estate tax exemptions, the INFB said it still wants to ensure affordable and equitable growth in local tax bases and school funding alternatives.

"At state and local levels, we are always thinking about how to fund rural schools, fire protection and other safety issues that are important to our members," Tauer said.

The INFB develops its annual state legislative agenda based on suggestions initially provided by Farm Bureau members in each of Indiana's 92 counties.