Major development could be headed toward AmeriPlex

MERRILLVILLE — Construction for a major development could be on the way soon in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park, and more projects are expected to be heading there.

“AmeriPlex is absolutely exploding,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said of the business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.

He said a company recently closed on the purchase of 35 acres in AmeriPlex for a proposed $32.5 million project that includes the construction of a 135,000-square-foot distribution facility.

“We’re not at liberty yet to divulge the business,” Pettit said.

Pettit said the project is expected to create close to 200 jobs and more details could be forthcoming.

As that project moves forward, construction continues for a new 279,000-square-foot facility in AmeriPlex. Midwest Truck & Auto Parts is expanding its operations, and will occupy about 45% of the $21.5 million facility.

The supplier of aftermarket components for performance automotive and truck applications plans to be operational in Merrillville this year, and it could create up to 150 new jobs by 2024.

Pettit said AmeriPlex also has attracted Lamar Advertising to the business park.