Major development could be headed toward AmeriPlex

MERRILLVILLE — Construction for a major development could be on the way soon in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park, and more projects are expected to be heading there.
“AmeriPlex is absolutely exploding,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said of the business park along Broadway and south of 93rd Avenue.
He said a company recently closed on the purchase of 35 acres in AmeriPlex for a proposed $32.5 million project that includes the construction of a 135,000-square-foot distribution facility.
“We’re not at liberty yet to divulge the business,” Pettit said.
Pettit said the project is expected to create close to 200 jobs and more details could be forthcoming.
As that project moves forward, construction continues for a new 279,000-square-foot facility in AmeriPlex. Midwest Truck & Auto Parts is expanding its operations, and will occupy about 45% of the $21.5 million facility.
The supplier of aftermarket components for performance automotive and truck applications plans to be operational in Merrillville this year, and it could create up to 150 new jobs by 2024.
Pettit said AmeriPlex also has attracted Lamar Advertising to the business park.
“Lamar will be moving to Merrillville from Gary here in the next three months,” he said.
The former Fieldhouse building in AmeriPlex also is expected to soon have a new owner.
The Merrillville Redevelopment Commission recently approved a purchase agreement to sell the vacant 53,000-square-foot building for close to $3 million, and Merrillville hopes to close on the sale as soon as possible.
Town officials haven’t yet named the buyer, but that information is expected to be released after closing.
Pettit said Merrillville has had recent conversations with AmeriPlex representatives, and more buildings could be coming there.
As growth occurs, there will be a need for additional infrastructure work in the business park.
Pettit said the Redevelopment Commission could be involved with that work, including the installation of Massachusetts Street and 96th Place.