Major Lake, Porter County road projects in approved federal transportation plan

The replacement of the Kennedy Avenue bridge over the Little Calumet River and the long-sought extension of Willowcreek Road south from Portage are among the infrastructure projects in the Region included in legislation approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The committee approved HR 3684, which is the INVEST in America Act, said U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland. The legislation reauthorizes surface transportation programs that direct federal investments in roads, bridges, transit and rail, and it includes the area projects requested by Mrvan.

The $8.1 million Kennedy Avenue project seeks to address flooding problems that force detouring of traffic and fuel congestion problems, Mrvan said in a news release.

The new bridge also would improve water flow and reduce the potential for flooding in nearby communities, he said.

The $7.4 million sought for the Willowcreek Road extension would provide an improved north-south connector in Porter County and reduce travel delays, Mrvan said.

Willowcreek Road provides access to major highways in the area and the proposed extension south from County Road 700 North would link those to U.S. 30, he said.