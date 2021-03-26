Major sewer, road projects planned in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Millions of dollars worth of infrastructure work is scheduled to take place this year in Merrillville.

Multiple entities in the municipality have planned major projects that could soon get underway.

The Merrillville Conservancy District will complete sanitary sewer improvements in the Turkey Creek subdivision to prevent sewage backups from occurring during heavy rain events.

MCD attorney Bill Touchette said there are 850 homes in Turkey Creek, and the project will divert flow from 350 of those homes and send it to a sewer line that travels across 70th Place. The work also calls for the creation of a lift station.

Touchette said the project is expected to divert about 1 million gallons of sewage from the existing system.

“We feel that will take enough of the volume of the sewage out of Turkey Creek to alleviate the basement backups,” he said.

Officials have said the sanitary system becomes inundated during heavy rain events because some sump pumps and footing tiles in Turkey Creek are connected to the sanitary lines. There have been efforts to disconnect them from the sanitary system but some still remain.