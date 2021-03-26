Major sewer, road projects planned in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Millions of dollars worth of infrastructure work is scheduled to take place this year in Merrillville.
Multiple entities in the municipality have planned major projects that could soon get underway.
The Merrillville Conservancy District will complete sanitary sewer improvements in the Turkey Creek subdivision to prevent sewage backups from occurring during heavy rain events.
MCD attorney Bill Touchette said there are 850 homes in Turkey Creek, and the project will divert flow from 350 of those homes and send it to a sewer line that travels across 70th Place. The work also calls for the creation of a lift station.
Touchette said the project is expected to divert about 1 million gallons of sewage from the existing system.
“We feel that will take enough of the volume of the sewage out of Turkey Creek to alleviate the basement backups,” he said.
Officials have said the sanitary system becomes inundated during heavy rain events because some sump pumps and footing tiles in Turkey Creek are connected to the sanitary lines. There have been efforts to disconnect them from the sanitary system but some still remain.
Touchette said the project is estimated to cost about $852,000. He said MCD is finalizing its plans, and it’s working with NIPSCO to obtain an easement necessary for the work.
“As soon as we get the approval from NIPSCO, we should be moving pretty quickly,” Touchette said. “We hope to have this done before the end of the year.”
To assist with the project, the Town Council on Tuesday decided to transfer property in Stefek Park to MCD for the lift station. In return, MCD, which is a separate entity from the town, waived tap-in fees for Merrillville’s new Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
As planning continues for that project, a large stormwater project is about to get underway.
Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said crews from Dyer Construction are expected to mobilize April 18 for the regional stormwater detention project planned in the town’s Meadowdale neighborhood.
The $1.3 million project involves creating more than 1.4 million gallons of stormwater storage with two ponds in Meadowdale. More than 400 homes will be affected by the project.
“I think that will help out the area immensely,” Lake said.
The Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission will contribute more than $400,000 to the project, according to an interlocal agreement approved by the town’s Stormwater Management Board.
Large road projects also are expected to take place in Merrillville this construction season.
The Town Council on Tuesday awarded a contract to Milestone Contractors to pave 57th Avenue from Broadway to Chase Street. Randolph Street also will be enhanced from Division Road to south of U.S. 30.
The town received three bids for the project, and Milestone submitted the lowest at about $1.17 million. Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said the project was estimated to cost about $1.5 million.
“They’re well under bid,” King said.
Funding from the state’s Community Crossings program will help pay for the roadwork.