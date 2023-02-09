VALPARAISO — Approval for the Malden Solar project isn’t a sure thing, Porter County Board of Commissioners member Jim Biggs has signaled.

Biggs wants to make sure the county doesn’t lose its rural flavor. “I’m not a big fan of solar for that reason," he said. "It eats up a lot of land.”

NextEra Energy proposes to build the solar installation on about 2,000 acres in Morgan Township, near the unincorporated community of Malden.

Biggs brought up the proposal with NIPSCO representatives Denise Conlon and Rick Calinski during this week’s Board of Commissioners meeting. NextEra is partnered with NIPSCO on other renewable-energy projects but not Malden Solar, Calinski said.

NextEra already has agreements with at least eight landowners. The land would be leased for 30 years.

NIPSCO is shifting to renewable energy, primarily wind and solar, and shutting down coal-fired power plants. Shaffer Generating Station in Wheatfield would be switched to entirely natural gas when the coal operations end.

It takes a lot of people to maintain a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant, Calinski said. With solar and wind power, there is no fuel cost to worry about like there is with coal and natural gas.

“The bottom line is, once we get a good amount of renewables online, you're going to see prices that will stabilize because it'll take less manpower to run something like that,” he said. “There's no fuel cost, so it's positive for us from the ability to provide our customers service.”

Rates will stabilize after the final renewable-energy facilities become operational, likely by 2029, he predicted.

NIPSCO is seeking an 18% rate increase that includes the capital cost of building renewable-energy infrastructure and shutting down Michigan City Generating Station.

“We just did a little estimate of how that would impact county government, and it would be close to $213,000 based on last year's energy funds,” Biggs said.

The commissioners are modifying a proposed memorandum of understanding that would let ABM Building Solutions look at the county’s lighting and HVAC systems to see whether energy costs could be trimmed. That could include replacing older LED lights with newer, more energy-efficient ones.

According to ABM, there are often significant energy savings to be gained by updating HVAC systems.

In other business, the commissioners agreed to spend $121,500 to replace an air conditioning unit for the 911 dispatch operation’s data center. The new unit will reduce condensation, which can be a problem for electronics.