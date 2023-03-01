VALPARAISO — Morgan Township residents and others spoke passionately about the Malden Solar project to put a solar farm on leased farmland.

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, repeatedly admonished the crowd not to heckle the speakers. “We’re Porter County. We’re better than this,” he said.

Matthew Johnson, project director for NextEra Energy, said his company has listened to neighbors’ concerns and adjusted boundaries where possible to push the project farther away from their homes and roadway.

Landscaping would help block the view of the solar panels, and the hum from the power inverter would be no louder than a refrigerator, he promised. The power inverter would be placed in the center of the solar farm, converting the panels’ direct current to alternating current so it can be added to the grid, Johnson said.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said she believes the only suitable zone for a solar farm is heavy manufacturing. She hopes to amend the ordinance regulating solar farms in the county.

She’s also worried about the effect on utility bills. “When you talk about the sun being free, it's really only free to the solar panel. It's not free to anybody else,” Regnitz said. “And we're already seeing that NIPSCO has requested a rate increase, almost 18% for those of us in Porter County, for the infrastructure improvements in two other counties having to do with wind and solar. And so my concern is once this has been established, what is that going to do to our rates and the rates of other subscribers in other counties as well?”

“This is a long way from being decided. There’s a lot yet that we need to know,” Biggs said.

“Disguising an industrial operation as an agricultural operation undermines nearly every common-sense approach to land planning that has occurred in our county in decades,” he said. “There are other places where this would be much better fitting than taking the entire countryside.”

“I think I heard you loud and clear, at least the majority of you, and I work for you,” he said.

Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said she is undecided.

“This place, Morgan Township, is growing like gangbusters. Residentially, it's very close to Valpo. I'm not sure this is the best place for this. However, I also think property rights are really important,” she said.

Johnson said his company wants to be a good neighbor. That includes helping build the Sunshine Center at Heartland Christian Center, which aims to help children with disabilities.

Building Malden Solar would generate about 250 construction jobs, and unlike some competitors, NextEra would use local union labor. “That's real money with the real workers to real kitchen tables,” he said.

Jeffrey Valles and Colton Flanigan, of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, said they already have an agreement for Malden Solar.

Jim Clarida, of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697, supports the project. “The transition into renewable energy has allowed organizations such as ours to expand our reach into the community. We can now offer new careers to folks who otherwise would never have an opportunity to work in the electrical industry,” he said.

Maintaining the solar farm once it’s operational would require a handful of employees, Johnson said.

The company has 1,600 acres under contract, but only 400 acres would have solar panels, Johnson said.

Zoning for the property won’t change despite the use for a temporary solar farm projected to last 20 years, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

Jim Finan, executive director of Hoosiers for Renewable Energy, said Porter County is to be commended for its ordinance regulating solar farms. “Farms are businesses, and renewable development projects simply provide farmers another crop to produce, in this case solar energy,” he said.

“This also, and this is a key point, provides an opportunity to sustain the family farm,” he said.

Resident Elena Shook asked about the recycling process when the solar farm is dismantled. She cited a Harvard Business Review article stating that recycling a panel costs $20 to $30, yet landfilling them costs $1 to $2. “I'm figuring the companies are going to want to go with the $1 to $2. Call me crazy,” she said. “We’re putting an estimated 78 million tons by the year 2050, and that's not even including the upgrades. That sounds like a lot of stuff in our landfill.”

Johnson said 95% of the solar panel materials would be recycled and the rest repurposed and repowered for future use.

Christine Bridy said she moved from Merrillville when farmland was being sold off to develop homes. “It seems to me that if the farmers are struggling in our state, our state is responsible to help them to help continue growing food for the world. Otherwise, we're going to be all starving because our land will be wasted.”

Barbara Patterson said her family has been part of Malden and the greater Porter County farm community and economy for 59 years, spanning 4 generations. “Farming is more than just providing a charming pastoral scene. It's a business. And like all business, it must innovate and adapt,” she said.

“Like all businesses, farmers must diversify to maintain their financial security. And provide incentive. For the future generations of this farm to keep farming. This solar project offers us the opportunity to diversify while still farming,” she said.

Kouts Town Council President Tyler Brock was critical of the proposal. “There's a lot of negatives that he's not telling you that you could research yourself,” he said.

“Habitat losses are the No. 1 threat to wildlife. And he mentions that they use some habitat improvement on their properties and ponds and other stuff like that wetland restoration. Will that habitat be open to the public to use?” Brock asked. It's on private land, Johnson responded.

County Councilman Red Stone said he’s concerned about the solar panels being manufactured in Malaysia and Vietnam. “It makes me furious, you know? We're buying products from Vietnam, China, Cambodia, and I can't believe that the United States is going to spend billions of dollars on renewables, and we can't even manufacture the panels in the United States.”

There aren’t enough manufactured in the United States to meet demand, Johnson said, but he wished there were.

Deb Good said her family leased land for Malden Solar. “I feel as if y'all think we're stupid. That we didn't do our due diligence, and we did do our due diligence. We are one of the ones, and I know that many others took two years over two years to come to an agreement.”

The additional tax revenue for East Porter County School Corp. would be welcome, she said. “I am tired of hearing we do not have money to do that. I am tired of that. We don't have the money for our school system and the money that we have right now that we can bring in and our project can bring in is going to put money into our school systems. That's why we did it.”

Mark Maxwell also leased land for the project. “This farmland is ultimately our private property, and unduly contesting one's right to use your private property as you see fit threatens everybody's property rights and institution of individual liberty fundamental to this country and its sanctuary of human rights,” he said.

