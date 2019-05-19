ST. JOHN — Despite some upcoming changes, St. John Town Manager Steve Kil said the Shops 96 development project is on schedule.
“The project will be progressing as per the approved construction schedule, for Phases One and Two,” Kil said in an email. “Phase Three is expected to be bid in the next month or so and construction to begin around mid-summer.”
Several structures on the east side of U.S. 41 and West 96th Place were leveled in early April to make way for construction to begin on the first Shops 96 building.
On May 7, all incumbent council members representing the Republican Party were voted out in the primary election. Come January, Mark Barenie, Mike Forbes, Rose Hejl and Ljubica (Libby) Popovic, will be replaced by some candidates who have been vocally opposed to aspects of the 23-acre commercial development since its beginning.
Roughly a week later, St. John Malt Brothers President Jim Estry unexpectedly announced plans for the craft brewery to break away as a future tenant of Shops 96. Instead of moving into a larger location as part of the 171,000-square-foot commercial development, Malt Brothers will take over 95ate5 in St. John.
"At the end of the day there are lots of breweries out there, and you don't see any in an upscale commercial development. In the light industrial space, we're getting twice the square footage for half as much money. It's an important project for the town, but you just don't see craft breweries in that setting. It's just not a good fit,” Estry said in a previous Times report.
Shops 96 is being developed by Bruce Boyer, of Boyer Properties, which also is behind Shops on Main at the southeast corner of U.S. 41 and Main Street in Schererville.
Kil and Councilmen Gerald Swets and Forbes said they don’t believe the latest changes to the future council will have any impact on the project’s development.
Malt Brothers relocating, however, will.
Forbes said he was disappointed when he found out of the tenant’s new plans, as both the town and developer have “done so much with scheduling of the project” making “so many adjustments to the plans to accommodate a transference of the business.”
In spite of the shock, Forbes said he’s looking at this change as “a positive one.”
“We now have an opportunity to accelerate the timeline of the construction. Malt Brothers was not a pivotal part of the project as a business. As I said, we did all we could to accommodate an existing business in town and hoped the planning would facilitate the smooth transition into the new location,” Forbes said in an email. “There is now an opportunity to bring another restaurant to the project and still have Malt Brothers in town. Win. Win.”
Swets has hesitations and said he plans to meet with Boyer soon to discuss plans for finding a new tenant for the now-vacated property.
“I think it’s nice that we have this blighted piece of property being developed in town, but we want quality tenants. That’s the whole point of the project — to bring in quality restaurants and retail,” Swets said. “Everything had already been approved, so this could impact his plans.”
Timeline for Shops 96
Construction is beginning on the first lot in the development. The brick and limestone building will be home to four users and feature parking spots, patios, bike racks and a drive-thru window.
Once complete, demolition will begin on the remaining portion of Standard Lumber building and the removal of the remaining old infrastructure will be completed, Forbes said. At that point, around August or September, 96th Street construction will begin.
Utility companies are relocating their infrastructure along U.S. 41 in preparation, Forbes said.
“I will do everything in the time I have remaining to ensure this project moves forward,” Forbes said in an email. “Despite (the incoming council members) veiled objections to portions of the project, it is a well-designed and engineered project that will enhance St. John, provide services and restaurants to our residents and improve safety on U.S. 41.”
Funding for the $5.6-million Shops 96 project comes from the use of tax increment financing bonds, or TIFs, not residential property taxes.
In other business, the Town Council recently met with Garden Properties officials who own the long-vacant and blighted Kmart building.
“When we spoke with the Kmart developer, he sees what is going to happen with Shops 96. He sees the vision and is on board with moving in that direction. If that is accomplished, that will be huge,” Councilwoman Rose Hejl said in a previous Times report.
Future roundabout’s impact
Paul Panczuk, chairman of the Board of Zoning and Appeals, said he was never opposed to the project, but he had issues with Town Council’s decision process regarding improvement to Joliet Street in conjunction with Shops 96.
Swets shared Panczuk's perspective, saying he has always been in favor of Boyer's project, but that the Town Council "have been bumping the cart before the horse with things."
The town is partnering with Boyer on the project by borrowing $5.5 million to pay for a new road, which will have a roundabout at Joliet Street, and for construction of a detention basin on the property and improvements on U.S. 41. The latter will include turning lanes and a traffic signal at 96th Place.
Boyer expects to spend about $35 million to develop the site.
Panczuk, who beat Timothy J. Wolf for the 1st Ward seat in the primary election, said local residential and retail shops on Joliet Street will be negatively impacted as a result of the upcoming roundabout.
One of those is the Thiel Cabinet Shop located at 9520 Joliet St. Shop owners said their business would be adversely affected financially and would force them to lose some of their property.
"They are taking the access road to our driveway, to the loading dock. That will be gone," said Thiel Cabinet Shop co-owner Thomas Thiel. "In a Town Council meeting, I specifically asked Mr. Boyer if he needed this particular roundabout and he said, 'No.' This is not necessary for the project he is conducting on U.S. 41. He doesn’t need it. The town wants it.”
In previous town council meetings, Forbes said the town will not take the shop’s property, but rather the vacant land next to it.
Thiel's other concern regarding what he calls the town's "No left turn policy," is that it will deter potential customers from other businesses along the strip including Dunkin’ Donuts and Schoop’s Hamburgers.
“If they have no left turn, will those businesses go out of business? That is a fair question,” he said. "An unintended consequence of this no left turn policy would benefit Mr. Boyer’s Shops 96. With a no left turn policy, traffic that would normally avoid his business district would now be cleverly diverted through his complex.
“We’ve have been in business for 75 years and now we are being ignored with this project.”
Before any construction officially begins, Panczuk said he hopes town official can revisit plans with the roundabout.
“The council combined the two, but those needed to be separate projects,” Panczuk said. “I would like to revisit the roundabout. There has to (be) alternatives that would function and take less land from homeowners.
“I am not sure we will have a chance to visit that before November.”