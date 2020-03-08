Man blinded in Schererville bar parking lot fight not entitled to sue, Supreme Court rules

A former Schererville bar is not legally liable for a patron being blinded in a parking lot fight after closing time because the attack was not foreseeable, according to a ruling last week by a divided Indiana Supreme Court.
Eric Porterfield, now 45, lost his sight on Dec. 10, 2006 outside Cavanaugh's Sports Bar and Eatery, 1013 W. U.S. 30, when he was attacked for unclear reasons by several other customers sometime after 3 a.m., according to court records.
Porterfield sued the bar for negligence, claiming Cavanaugh's had a duty to protect him because the bar was "located in an area of criminal activity," frequented by individuals "with a propensity to engage in criminal conduct," and had "experienced criminal conduct" for years prior to the attack on Porterfield.
Both Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent and the Indiana Court of Appeals said Porterfield's case against Cavanaugh's should go to trial.
But the state's highest court disagreed in a 3-2 decision announced Tuesday.
Justice Mark Massa, writing for the Supreme Court, acknowledged that under Indiana law businesses and homeowners must take reasonable precautions to protect invitees from foreseeable criminal attacks.
However, proprietors do not have a comprehensive duty to provide their patrons protection from unpredictable criminal attacks, Massa said.
In this case, Massa said Cavanaugh's had no reason to expect a bar patron would blind another in a sudden parking lot fight, since there were no signs of animosity between Porterfield and any bartenders or customers for the several hours Porterfield and a friend were in the Schererville bar after coming from a Harvey, Illinois, strip club.
The court rejected Porterfield's claim that past raucousness at the bar established the possibility of imminent harm to every Cavanaugh's patron because Massa said the case must be judged on whether the bar knew of "any present and specific circumstance that would cause a reasonable person to recognize the probability or likelihood of imminent harm."
"Under the criminal act at issue in this particular scenario, Cavanaugh's owed no duty to protect its patron from the sudden parking lot brawl when no evidence shows that Cavanaugh's knew the fight was impending," Massa said.
Justices Christopher Goff and Steven David dissented from the high court decision in a five-page opinion written by Goff.
Goff said the majority's ruling requiring contemporaneous evidence of imminent harm raises the bar of foreseeability to such a height that it nearly provides "blanket immunity to businesses for foreseeable harms that befall their invitees."
"Foreseeability in this context is meant to be a common-sense inquiry," Goff said. "Few people would be surprised to learn that a run-of-the-mill fistfight broke out right after a bar closed at 3 a.m."
"Thus, I would hold that Cavanaugh's owed a duty to protect Porterfield from this foreseeable fight."
Porterfield still can appeal the Indiana Supreme Court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.
However, the nation's high court seldom agrees to hear such cases, especially when the lower court decision is based on state law and precedent and does not raise federal law questions.
Since losing his sight, Porterfield has returned to his home state of West Virginia, where he founded Blind Faith Ministries to promote the Baptist faith around the world.
In 2018, Porterfield was elected as a Republican to the West Virginia House of Delegates, the lower chamber of the state legislature.
He attracted national condemnation in 2019 when he used homophobic language and described members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community as "a modern day version of the Ku Klux Klan," in response to legislation seeking to bar local governments from adopting nondiscrimination ordinances that include LGBTQ protections.
Earlier this year, Porterfield invoked a rule to require the full text of every legislative proposal be read aloud in order to slow down House business in retaliation for what Porterfield claimed were threats against him by Republican Delegate Brandon Steele.
In response, Steele told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph newspaper: "He (Porterfield) is an embarrassment to himself, he is an embarrassment to Mercer County and he is an embarrassment to the state of West Virginia."