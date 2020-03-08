Man blinded in Schererville bar parking lot fight not entitled to sue, Supreme Court rules

In this case, Massa said Cavanaugh's had no reason to expect a bar patron would blind another in a sudden parking lot fight, since there were no signs of animosity between Porterfield and any bartenders or customers for the several hours Porterfield and a friend were in the Schererville bar after coming from a Harvey, Illinois, strip club.

The court rejected Porterfield's claim that past raucousness at the bar established the possibility of imminent harm to every Cavanaugh's patron because Massa said the case must be judged on whether the bar knew of "any present and specific circumstance that would cause a reasonable person to recognize the probability or likelihood of imminent harm."

"Under the criminal act at issue in this particular scenario, Cavanaugh's owed no duty to protect its patron from the sudden parking lot brawl when no evidence shows that Cavanaugh's knew the fight was impending," Massa said.

Justices Christopher Goff and Steven David dissented from the high court decision in a five-page opinion written by Goff.

Goff said the majority's ruling requiring contemporaneous evidence of imminent harm raises the bar of foreseeability to such a height that it nearly provides "blanket immunity to businesses for foreseeable harms that befall their invitees."