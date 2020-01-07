{{featured_button_text}}

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Police ordered a 32-year-old man to use a water hose to douse a fire the man started on the lawn with his wife's possessions.

That suspect then turned the hose on his mother-in-law, police said.

The move resulted in Mark Moneypenny, of Liberty Township, being taken to jail on misdemeanor counts battery and criminal recklessness, Porter County police said.

Police said they were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Vail Drive by the wife, who said Moneypenny had a large pile of her possessions on the lawn.

When police arrived, the possessions were on fire with six-foot-high flames that threatened a neighboring home, according to the incident report. Moneypenny was ordered by police to retrieve a water hose, and when he did, he sprayed the fire and then sprayed his mother-in-law in the face, police said.

Moneypenny was taken to jail without incident, police said.

