The Indiana Senate unanimously approved legislation Monday directing Northwest Indiana municipalities offering public access to Lake Michigan to install life rings and other safety equipment at the shoreline to try to minimize drownings.

Senate Bill 424 would mandate entities owning a pier or breakwater into Lake Michigan, or a public shoreline access site, to install at each location at least one life ring for emergency use, and any other rescue equipment the entity deems appropriate, such as throw bags, rescue tubes or rescue poles.

Lakefront localities would be responsible for the costs of acquiring and maintaining the rescue equipment, which some, including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, already have in place.

They also would have to regularly publish on their websites data on Lake Michigan drownings and be obligated to upgrade their rescue equipment — such as automatically calling 911 when a life ring is accessed — following a drowning death at a specific pier or public access site, according to the measure.

"A lot of folks don't realize how hard it is to swim in Lake Michigan when there's a riptide, or even just when it's cold," said state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, the sponsor of the legislation.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a cosponsor of the measure along with state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, declared it will save lives to have rescue equipment immediately available when a swimmer is struggling in Lake Michigan's dangerous undertow.

"It may be beautiful on top. But you never know what's going on under the water," Melton said.

The plan now goes to the House for a decision on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

