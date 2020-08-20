Mandatory 18-hour abortion waiting period to begin in Indiana Jan. 1

That appears to have spurred the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the lawyer for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, the Hoosier State's largest abortion provider, to reach an agreement with the attorney general to terminate the lawsuit and vacate the court's injunction on the 18-hour waiting period requirement.

"I'm pleased that Planned Parenthood saw the likelihood that this very reasonable law ultimately would be upheld," Hill said. "To their credit, they recognized the merits of avoiding further legal wrangling over this matter."

"For women considering abortions, ultrasounds are an important part of informed-consent counseling. Anyone interested in protecting women's health, including their mental health, should support giving them as much information as possible to aid their decision-making."

Court documents show the injunction will be lifted Jan. 1 to give Planned Parenthood time to bring a new ultrasound machine online at its new Fort Wayne health center.

Chris Charbonneau, Planned Parenthood CEO, said the 18-hour ultrasound requirement has nothing to do with patient safety, and only is intended as another barrier to accessing abortion care.