Mask mandate in city to stay through April 8, Gary mayor says

GARY — Following the Indiana governor's announcement of the upcoming expiration of the statewide mask mandate, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he will keep the mandate for the next two weeks.

Prince announced Thursday the mask mandate will stay in place until April 8 for the city. Gov. Eric Holcomb is keeping the mandate until April 6, in which masks will be optional thereafter.

"I respect Governor Holcomb's latest decision on a statewide mask mandate," Prince said. "In the city of Gary, we will continue the face covering mandate for another two weeks. During that time, we'll track the numbers of new COVID-19 positive cases and COVID-19 related deaths, local hospitalization data and the progress we're making on vaccinations."

Prince said the data will be used to make a decision on how and when Gary officials will lift the mandate.

"We've made a great deal of progress," said Michael Gonzalez. "There are still parts of the country seeing strong spikes of coronavirus cases. So this will be something that will need ongoing monitoring that we will track every day."

The latest totals for coronavirus statistics in Gary show great improvement from past numbers, Gonzalez said.