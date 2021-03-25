 Skip to main content
Mask mandate in city to stay through April 8, Gary mayor says
Mask mandate in city to stay through April 8, Gary mayor says

Jerome Prince in a mask

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the mask mandate in the city will extend to April 8. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Following the Indiana governor's announcement of the upcoming expiration of the statewide mask mandate, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he will keep the mandate for the next two weeks. 

Prince announced Thursday the mask mandate will stay in place until April 8 for the city. Gov. Eric Holcomb is keeping the mandate until April 6, in which masks will be optional thereafter. 

"I respect Governor Holcomb's latest decision on a statewide mask mandate," Prince said. "In the city of Gary, we will continue the face covering mandate for another two weeks. During that time, we'll track the numbers of new COVID-19 positive cases and COVID-19 related deaths, local hospitalization data and the progress we're making on vaccinations."

Prince said the data will be used to make a decision on how and when Gary officials will lift the mandate.

"We've made a great deal of progress," said Michael Gonzalez. "There are still parts of the country seeing strong spikes of coronavirus cases. So this will be something that will need ongoing monitoring that we will track every day."

The latest totals for coronavirus statistics in Gary show great improvement from past numbers, Gonzalez said. 

As of Wednesday, the total of positive cases among Gary's residents since the pandemic's start is at 5,206, with five new positive cases reported in a day's span. The total amount of residents who have died from coronavirus is 149 people. 

The seven-day moving average, which measures on average how many new cases there are each day within a week-long span, is currently at six new positive cases per day. 

"There was a time when there were 15 to 20 new cases per day, so there have been some great strides," Gonzalez said. 

The increased availability of vaccinations is also a factor in the decision process. 

Last Sunday Prince was one of the many who received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Calumet New Tech High School during a mass-vaccination event.

There are two locations in Gary that people can schedule vaccinations at, including: City of Gary Health Department building at 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and Holy Angels Cathedral's gymnasium, which is at Seventh Avenue and Polk Street.

To register for COVID-19 vaccinations, residents can visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine or call "211."

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

