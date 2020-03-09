Massive manufacturing facility on Hobart's horizon

HOBART — Construction could start next month for a massive manufacturing and distribution facility on 69th Avenue.
The 617,000-square-foot building planned for 69th Avenue east of Mississippi Street will have about $33 million in hard costs, said Paul Thurston of Becknell Industrial.
“We’re trying to get started as early as April 1 with completion by the end of the year,” Thurston said.
The development, which has been called Project X, will create 165 construction jobs and 165 jobs in the building when it’s in operation.
Thurston said he is unable to reveal the name of the company because of confidentiality, but it could be announced in the coming weeks.
“I can tell you it’s an excellent company,” he said.
The company leasing the site will have enough space on the 52-acre property to expand operations by another 112,000 square feet, Thurston said.
The City Council has given initial approval for a tax abatement Becknell is seeking for the property. A public hearing has been scheduled for April 1, and a final decision could be made at that time.
The Plan Commission also approved the site plan, a one-lot subdivision and a planned unit development request for the project.
Some nearby residents have questioned how the project would affect them and expressed concerns regarding the light and noise the development could create.
“It’s obviously going to change their quiet rural area, but (Becknell is) doing a lot here to minimize whatever that impact will be,” Councilman Dave Vinzant said.
Thurston said Becknell kept the nearby residents in mind when planning the project.
“So we’ve got over a quarter of a million dollars of landscaping in the budget plus some additional berming and screening,” he said.
The construction of the new building will occur at the same time Hobart will widen and reconstruct 69th Avenue.
A roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection. Sidewalks and street lighting will be installed.
The project also will extend sanitary sewer service to that area, and overhead utility lines will be buried.
The city’s capital improvement plan shows the budget for the road work is $7.6 million.
Thurston said Becknell understands the road enhancements must happen to accommodate the truck traffic the development will bring, and Becknell is contributing about $2 million toward the project.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said a session will be scheduled so residents can receive more details about the upcoming road work.
