Massive manufacturing facility on Hobart's horizon

Some nearby residents have questioned how the project would affect them and expressed concerns regarding the light and noise the development could create.

“It’s obviously going to change their quiet rural area, but (Becknell is) doing a lot here to minimize whatever that impact will be,” Councilman Dave Vinzant said.

Thurston said Becknell kept the nearby residents in mind when planning the project.

“So we’ve got over a quarter of a million dollars of landscaping in the budget plus some additional berming and screening,” he said.

The construction of the new building will occur at the same time Hobart will widen and reconstruct 69th Avenue.

A roundabout will be created at the Colorado Street intersection. Sidewalks and street lighting will be installed.

The project also will extend sanitary sewer service to that area, and overhead utility lines will be buried.

The city’s capital improvement plan shows the budget for the road work is $7.6 million.

Thurston said Becknell understands the road enhancements must happen to accommodate the truck traffic the development will bring, and Becknell is contributing about $2 million toward the project.