Massive state testing program seeks to understand coronavirus spread in Indiana

The Hoosier State is launching a first-of-its-kind study to measure the spread of the coronavirus in Indiana's population.
The State Department of Health and Indiana University's Fairbanks School of Public Health recently used state tax records to randomly select a sample of some 5,000 Hoosiers age 12 and up to be tested for COVID-19 infections and antibodies.
Selected individuals will be contacted this week by mail, telephone or email and asked to report to a designated testing site near their homes where their nasal cavity will be swabbed to see if they have COVID-19 and their blood drawn to determine if they've ever had it.
The goal is to understand how COVID-19 is spreading, and has spread, through Indiana's population since the first case officially was confirmed seven weeks ago.
Since March 6, Indiana has recorded 13,039 confirmed coronavirus cases and 706 deaths, according to the state health department.
"Our results will contribute valuable information to the complex considerations necessary for relaxing the stay-at-home order and other social-distancing policies," said Nir Menachemi, IU professor and principal investigator for the study.
Only the randomly selected individuals are eligible for the free testing. Their participation is voluntary, but officials are strongly urging Hoosiers invited to participate to report to one of the drive-thru testing sites between Saturday and Wednesday.
"The vast majority of the testing information that we have is from people who are either sick or high risk," Menachemi said. "What we don't know is how bad each community within our state is infected, or has been infected.
"If we're only testing people with the most serious symptoms, it seems like we're only looking at the tip of the iceberg. What our study allows us to do is look below the water and see the entire iceberg, and try to get a sense of how large it is and how it's affecting different communities, perhaps, differently."
The primary Northwest Indiana testing site is located in Porter County. Additional mobile testing will be available in Lake, LaPorte and Jasper counties.
Phlebotomists from the Indiana National Guard will collect the blood samples. Emergency medical services providers will collect swab specimens.
Additional rounds of testing with randomly selected samples of 5,000 to 7,000 Hoosiers each are planned for May, October and April 2021.
"Having the ability to not only test for the presence of this virus, but also to learn more about people who have been exposed in the past and might have antibodies that indicate past infection, will help us fine-tune our work to keep Hoosiers safe from this pandemic," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
According to the State Department of Health, nasopharyngeal swabs will be tested for COVID-19 within 72 to 96 hours, while the blood samples will be tested for antibodies at a later date to determine if an individual has had COVID-19 in the past.
Indiana University Health and Eli Lilly and Co. will process nasal samples and report the results to the state. Participants will be informed of their results by Indianapolis-based Zotec Partners.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.