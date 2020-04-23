Massive state testing program seeks to understand coronavirus spread in Indiana

"The vast majority of the testing information that we have is from people who are either sick or high risk," Menachemi said. "What we don't know is how bad each community within our state is infected, or has been infected.

"If we're only testing people with the most serious symptoms, it seems like we're only looking at the tip of the iceberg. What our study allows us to do is look below the water and see the entire iceberg, and try to get a sense of how large it is and how it's affecting different communities, perhaps, differently."

The primary Northwest Indiana testing site is located in Porter County. Additional mobile testing will be available in Lake, LaPorte and Jasper counties.

Phlebotomists from the Indiana National Guard will collect the blood samples. Emergency medical services providers will collect swab specimens.

Additional rounds of testing with randomly selected samples of 5,000 to 7,000 Hoosiers each are planned for May, October and April 2021.

"Having the ability to not only test for the presence of this virus, but also to learn more about people who have been exposed in the past and might have antibodies that indicate past infection, will help us fine-tune our work to keep Hoosiers safe from this pandemic," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.