Matias announces reelection bid for LaPorte County commissioner

LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias announced Monday night she is seeking reelection in 2022.

“It is a privilege to represent the people of LaPorte County," Matias said in a news release. "It has been a moving experience to work with the county team who even during the most difficult days of the Covid crisis, do what is needed day in and day out, going above and beyond to provide care and stellar services to the people of our county. It has been an honor to serve you and I hope to count on your enthusiasm and support as we go forward.”

Matias said she plans to use "good old-fashioned common sense" and her business leadership experience to serve LaPorte County if she is reelected.

She said her voice is needed now more than ever.

"I hope to continue to speak for real people and real families while promoting a community culture of respect, equity, and kindness," Matias said. "I know some of you may be of the mind that I should kick back and relax but this is not yet the time for that."