Maximum sentence for Valpo man who shook, severely injured newborn

VALPARAISO — A year after repeatedly shaking and seriously injuring his newborn son, Valparaiso resident Todd Wiles was sentenced Monday afternoon to the maximum nine years behind bars.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish cited the young age of the child during the abuse — 20 to 59 days old — and Wiles' prior conviction for the same type of offense a decade ago in Jasper County.

Prior to sentencing, Wiles, 34, apologized and said he had hoped by coming clean with his actions he would one day have a relationship with his son — "to be a father to my son."

Wiles said he is looking into options for anger management treatment.

"I love my children. I love them very much," he said while being overcome with emotion.

The abuse came to light on June 1 when the Valparaiso Police Department learned that Wiles and the child's mother had taken the newborn to a local medical center for throwing up a bright yellow substance and bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Medical staff found the child's stomach enlarged and indications of liver damage, according to charging documents.