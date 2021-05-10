Maximum sentence for Valpo man who shook, severely injured newborn

VALPARAISO — A year after repeatedly shaking and seriously injuring his newborn son, Valparaiso resident Todd Wiles was sentenced Monday afternoon to the maximum nine years behind bars.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish cited the young age of the child during the abuse — 20 to 59 days old — and Wiles' prior conviction for the same type of offense a decade ago in Jasper County.
Prior to sentencing, Wiles, 34, apologized and said he had hoped by coming clean with his actions he would one day have a relationship with his son — "to be a father to my son."
Wiles said he is looking into options for anger management treatment.
"I love my children. I love them very much," he said while being overcome with emotion.
The abuse came to light on June 1 when the Valparaiso Police Department learned that Wiles and the child's mother had taken the newborn to a local medical center for throwing up a bright yellow substance and bleeding from his nose and mouth.
Medical staff found the child's stomach enlarged and indications of liver damage, according to charging documents.
The child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where staff found rib damage in various stages of healing, indicating they had occurred over time, police said.
Wiles initially denied hurting the child when questioned by police, but later approached police and admitted his actions.
"I did squeeze him," he said. "I did shake him."
Wiles said the child was having issues sleeping and eating, which made him fussy, according to police. Wiles then admitted to becoming mad and shaking the child.
He said at first that the shaking occurred just once, but then admitted it happened two or three times, police said.
The child's mother called on the court Monday to sentence Wiles to the maximum allowed under the plea agreement, which was nine years. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
"This man is a danger to children," the mother said while crying.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski called for the nine-year sentence, while defense attorney Clay Patton sought to have Wiles immediately released with eight years of probation.
"Let's get him the help he needs," Patton said, citing Wiles' history of military service, time spent in Iraq and its impact on his mental health.