VALPARAISO — City Councilman Matt Murphy got a new office in city hall – the mayor’s.
Voters narrowly chose Murphy, a Republican and the lifelong Valparaiso resident, over businessman and Democrat Bill Durnell in Tuesday’s mayoral election.
Murphy will succeed Mayor Jon Costas, who is stepping down after 16 years in office.
The thin margin of victory kept several hundred supporters, who gathered at Parea Restaurant on the courthouse square, in suspense for a few hours after the polls closed.
But it was announced to the cheering crowd shortly before 9 p.m. that Durnell conceded the race and keeps the mayor’s office in GOP hands for another four years.
Murphy leveraged his four years on the City Council and his role in the Costas administration’s 16-year program of civic improvements, to convince the electorate he would keep the city on its current trajectory.
Murphy and Costas greeted individuals in the Republican crowd as they waited for the final numbers to be tallied.
Durnell, who had not previously run for public office before his primary victory last spring over City Councilwoman Deb Porter, in the Democrat primary.
Campaign finance records made public recently by county election officials showed Murphy received three times the contributions of Durnell and outspent his Democratic opponent by more than four to one.
Durnell said shortly after the polls closed, “What they had in money, we had in passion.”
Durnell’s wife, Carie, said she was left sunburned from standing outdoors Tuesday greeting voters. She said the campaign had dominated the family’s life for the past 10 months, but added, “It was a whirlwind.”
Murphy graduated from Valparaiso High School and Indiana University before receiving a master’s degree at Valparaiso University. He is president of Valparaiso-based Jifco Products Inc.
Murphy had served as Valparaiso’ s economic development director from 2007 to 2013 and as a member of the city’s Redevelopment Commission and Board of Public Works and Safety under Costas. He was elected to the city council four years ago.
Before that, he was an inventory analyst at Mittal Steel.
Murphy told voters he would build on the city’s recent success at repurposing the police station, the public works campus and city hall.
Murphy said he hopes to turn the former ANCO site into a center of new businesses, including the Journeyman Distillery, a Michigan-based liquor merchant, which announced plans to make its product in the city.
Durnell, owner of Roots Organic Juice Cafe and the Vale City Technology consulting firm, had also promised to continue Costas' work.
Durnell has been serving as president of the Central Neighborhood Foundation and a member of the board of Valpo Next.
Durnell’s platform included retaining Valpo Next as a platform for citizen engagement in civil affairs, upgrading the city’s website and creating a 311 service for residents to call for non-emergency services.