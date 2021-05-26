'Mayor Pete' urging Region residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

"We know, especially in Indiana, not everybody has a car, not everybody has a great transit link for where they need to be," Buttigieg said. "So that's where Uber and Lyft stepping up can make a big difference, and we're doing everything we can to get the word out about that."

Buttigieg also noted free Uber and Lyft rides can be arranged to any of the 1,075 vaccine sites in the Hoosier State, including most hospitals, health clinics, retail pharmacies, and public health departments located throughout Northwest Indiana.

He said individuals interested in being protected against COVID-19 can find a vaccine site through the federal vaccines.gov website, or by texting their ZIP code to 438829 to receive a list of nearby locations. Information about the vaccines also is available on the website.

"It is natural to have a lot of questions and those questions can get answered," he said. "Vaccines.gov is a great resource."

More details about each of the vaccine sites in Indiana also are available online at ourshot.in.gov. Appointments are not required to be vaccinated at any site in the Hoosier State.