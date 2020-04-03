Mayor teed off at political rival for opening public golf course amid coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIGHLAND — The golf course at Wicker Memorial Park will remain closed for the foreseeable future in accordance with social distancing guidelines and to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus.

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, whose office oversees the 18-hole course and sprawling park, said the golf course was opened for 12 hours Thursday "to determine if we could provide a safe outdoor recreational activity."

"After this trial period, we determined it is ultimately in the best interest and safety of the community and all residents to close the golf course," Mrvan said.

Golfing is a permitted activity under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order and numerous private Region golf courses opened for the season in recent weeks.

But Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who is facing Mrvan and 12 other Democrats in the June 2 primary election to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House, believes its irresponsible for Mrvan to open a public golf course during a global pandemic.

"I hate to say this but it's beyond dumb. Especially coming from somebody running for Congress. It's beyond dumb," McDermott said. "It's a very poor decision coming from a government leader, and a really poor decision coming from somebody running for Congress."