CROWN POINT — A Gary mayoral candidate faces ejection from the spring ballot over allegations he is a convicted felon who has adopted a bogus nickname to confuse voters to think he is the incumbent mayor.
The challenge targets Jerry "Freeman" Wilson who came to prominence Tuesday when a random drawing placed his name just above Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson on the May 7 ballot.
Wilson said Wednesday, "I pleaded guilty to get out of the jail. The agreement was I have no record. It was all thrown out when you go through the Veterans Court."
Attorney Jewel Harris Jr., who is confronting Wilson, said he will ask the county elections board Tuesday to remove Wilson because his 2014 guilty plea to a class B felony disqualifies him under state law from running for or holding public office.
The elections board will hear this among 23 challenges Tuesday to candidates running for municipal offices. The board has until the end of this week to make any final changes to the spring ballot.
Wilson, one of nine Democrats challenging the Gary mayor, declared his candidacy two weeks ago, just before the close of filings. He identified himself in his candidate paperwork as Jerry Wilson, with no middle name, but requested he be put on the ballot as Jerry "Freeman" Wilson.
Harris said he has long known Wilson and hadn't previously known him by the "Freeman" nickname. Harris argues, "Jerry Wilson is simply attempting to confuse voters."
Wilson said Wednesday he isn't trying to confuse anyone and admits he wasn't previously known as "Freeman." He said he only adopted that name so voters know he cannot be "bought off."
Harris' challenge includes Lake Criminal Court paperwork stating Jerry Wilson was charged with attempting to murder his wife during a June 29, 2012, domestic dispute, stabbing her with a large kitchen butcher knife after she told him she wanted a separation.
Wilson said Wednesday, "None of that was true. She charged me with it. It was all thrown out when I went through the Veterans Court."
Court records indicate Wilson served 209 days in jail awaiting trial. The prosecutor's office dismissed attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery charges against him in return for his guilty plea to the lesser charge of criminal confinement.
Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas declined to imprison Wilson. He placed Wison on six years of probation because of Wilson's failing health, which included post-traumatic stress disorder. Wilson completed his probation in 2017.