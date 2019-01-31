HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott said talks have advanced recently about locating a convention center near Interstate 80/94 in Highland close to the Oxbow Landing site.
Those talks have been with Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority.
“Speros and I are working on a big project that will not cost taxpayers. It's a great idea ... We’re making a deal on this, and that would relocate the convention center in Highland. I am all in. I am all in,” McDermott said. “It’s using state legislation created when my dad was mayor. And we're going to try to tap into this and do something special. We need the Legislature to approve it, and we’ll do it without passing a countywide tax."
"You’ll be hearing more about this as it scoots down the line," he added.
The mayor's off-the-cuff comments came at the tail end of his State of City address on Thursday, when asked by Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan about what he and Batistatos "were planning" on I-80/94. Hundreds attended the chamber luncheon at Dynasty Banquet Center.
When contacted by The Times Thursday night for comment, Batistatos said the two are still in the very early stages.
“I want to be clear. This is not a done deal, and we’re very excited about the project, but funding is starting to become the critical discussion point,” he said.
Batistatos said he has been meeting with several mayors with potential convention center sites, and the talks always boil down to one critical question: How do we fund it?
“(Financing) is a huge sticking point. The County Council has made it clear they have no appetite, pardon the pun, for a food and beverage tax, and McDermott has (presented a possible financing tool),” he said.
Site selection and financing for a Lake County convention center have been debated for years. An economic feasibility study that evaluated nine sites, including this one, was released in August, concluding that tax increment financing was a potential source of public money, as well as a food and beverage tax.
“We’re now at a point, seven months later, that we have to take a look at fiscal viability. One of the biggest determining factors is how do we get it paid for? We could sit around for another year, waiting for the County Council to pass a food and beverage tax, or we could move onto other alternatives. I’ve always liked the Oxbow site.”
McDermott said he would back a legislative push to use Sales Tax Increment Financing, or STIF, dollars.
McDermott said a project of this magnitude would benefit both Highland and Hammond, and would be an "amazing opportunity."
Batistatos cautioned he also doesn't want to see interest from other municipalities fall away.
"It's an idea. It’s going to take a lot of discussion. It's a very heavy lift," he said.