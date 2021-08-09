McDermott blasts Young for flip-flopping on federal infrastructure plan

The mayor of Northwest Indiana's most populous city is condemning U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., for flip-flopping his position on the bipartisan federal infrastructure legislation set to be approved this week by the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Monday that Hoosiers are disappointed in Young for consistently supporting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as it was crafted over the past several months, only for Young to announce days before the Senate vote that he plans to vote "no."
"He is suddenly claiming that the bill is too expensive for him to support," McDermott said. "But this excuse rings hollow when you consider that Sen. Young voted for every pork-filled bill that came his way during President Trump's administration, resulting in a whopping $8 trillion increase to our national debt."
A CBO report released Thursday suggests the $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, paired with $450 billion in infrastructure spending already approved, could add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years, or $25.6 billion a year.
Records show the federal government is due to spend $7.2 trillion this year, which means the added unfunded expense of the infrastructure plan is equal to one-third of 1% of federal spending.
McDermott said Young has acknowledged Indiana has 5,500 miles of highways in poor condition, and the nearly $7 billion Indiana stands to receive under the infrastructure plan will go a long way toward repairing those roads and bridges, along with improving the state's water infrastructure, expanding broadband internet access, and supporting good-paying union jobs.
"America needs to rebuild its crumbling infrastructure," McDermott said. "This bipartisan bill will give us the resources to repair the roadways, airports, and bridges that have been neglected for far too long. And in the process, we can finally rebuild America's disappearing middle class."
The five-term Region mayor said the turnabout on the infrastructure proposal by the first-term Republican senator appears to be rooted in Young's desire to win Trump's endorsement for his 2022 reelection bid. Trump vehemently opposes the infrastructure plan.
McDermott, who reportedly is considering seeking Indiana's Democratic U.S. Senate nomination next year, said that's unfortunate because Young had the potential to be a real leader in the Senate, able to move America forward in a bipartisan manner.
"Now, with Young's abrupt about-face, it appears he's more interested in avoiding a primary challenge than reinvesting in America's future," McDermott said.
"Hoosiers expected more from Sen. Young. Instead, we got a man so desperate for an endorsement from the former president, he is willing to sell out working class Hoosiers."
Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party, echoed McDermott's sentiments that Young is more concerned about his reputation inside the Washington GOP establishment than in listening to Hoosier voters.
"This is classic Todd Young. He consistently promises Hoosiers one thing, but changes course when it matters most," Ganapini said.
If the infrastructure legislation is approved by the Senate, it next will go to the Democratic-controlled House for further review and likely additional changes, which then must be endorsed by the Senate before the plan can advance to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.