McDermott blasts Young for flip-flopping on federal infrastructure plan

The mayor of Northwest Indiana's most populous city is condemning U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., for flip-flopping his position on the bipartisan federal infrastructure legislation set to be approved this week by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Monday that Hoosiers are disappointed in Young for consistently supporting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as it was crafted over the past several months, only for Young to announce days before the Senate vote that he plans to vote "no."

"He is suddenly claiming that the bill is too expensive for him to support," McDermott said. "But this excuse rings hollow when you consider that Sen. Young voted for every pork-filled bill that came his way during President Trump's administration, resulting in a whopping $8 trillion increase to our national debt."

A CBO report released Thursday suggests the $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, paired with $450 billion in infrastructure spending already approved, could add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years, or $25.6 billion a year.

Records show the federal government is due to spend $7.2 trillion this year, which means the added unfunded expense of the infrastructure plan is equal to one-third of 1% of federal spending.