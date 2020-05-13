McDermott camp boosted by $103,000 from Denver super PAC

Northwest Indiana's first competitive U.S. House primary in nearly four decades is bringing with it all the elements of modern congressional campaigning, including television ad spending by a super PAC.
Colorado-based Democratic Progress this week began airing television ads on Region cable channels encouraging Democratic voters to support Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in the June 2 election.
Records show the organization — which is not affiliated with the McDermott campaign — is spending $103,440 through June 1 to run a total of 2,328 30-second television ads on Comcast's Xfinity and AT&T's U-Verse cable systems, primarily in Lake County.
It's believed to be the first super PAC-funded television ad in a Northwest Indiana congressional contest.
However, Region television viewers almost certainly encountered super PAC-sponsored commercials during Indiana's competitive 2016 and 2018 U.S. Senate races.
Unlike most groups involved in political campaigns, including traditional political action committees (PACs), super PACs are allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money and generally are not required to disclose the source of their funds before the election.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Democratic Progress is based at a mailbox inside a UPS Store that's adjacent to a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in downtown Denver, about a mile from the Colorado State Capitol building.
Records show its treasurer, Jeffrey Carson, is employed at Unite America, a nonpartisan organization claiming it aims to "foster a more representative and functional government" by working to enact policies, such as mail-in voting and independent redistricting, that "increase competition, participation and accountability in the political system."
Carson declined to comment on his involvement with the Democratic Progress super PAC when contacted Wednesday by The Times.
McDermott said, in accordance with federal law, he is not coordinating with Democratic Progress or even communicating with them, though he does agree with Unite America that Congress would be improved if more elected officials worked across the aisle.
"Bipartisanship is something I'm campaigning on. It's something I want to follow through on when I get to Washington, D.C.," McDermott said.
"What we need in America is people that are working together as Americans — not as Democrats or Republicans."
McDermott said he didn't know Democratic Progress would be airing television ads backing him. But, he said, "It's certainly nice to have assistance from organizations that believe in me and want to see me successfully elected to Congress."
The five-term mayor of Lake County's most populous city also has television ads, which are funded by his campaign, running on Northwest Indiana cable stations, alongside ads funded by the campaigns of Democratic U.S. House candidates Sabrina Haake and Jim Harper.
"We bought a big buy, and now this super PAC is involved. So we're going to have TV for the rest of the campaign, which is outstanding," McDermott said.
Bold PAC, a super PAC affiliated with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, this month is sending mailers to some 64,000 Region households to encourage women older than 50 and people of color to support state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, for Congress.
Altogether, 14 Democrats and six Republicans are competing in the upcoming election for the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.
