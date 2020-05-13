McDermott camp boosted by $103,000 from Denver super PAC

Records show its treasurer, Jeffrey Carson, is employed at Unite America, a nonpartisan organization claiming it aims to "foster a more representative and functional government" by working to enact policies, such as mail-in voting and independent redistricting, that "increase competition, participation and accountability in the political system."

Carson declined to comment on his involvement with the Democratic Progress super PAC when contacted Wednesday by The Times.

McDermott said, in accordance with federal law, he is not coordinating with Democratic Progress or even communicating with them, though he does agree with Unite America that Congress would be improved if more elected officials worked across the aisle.

"Bipartisanship is something I'm campaigning on. It's something I want to follow through on when I get to Washington, D.C.," McDermott said.

"What we need in America is people that are working together as Americans — not as Democrats or Republicans."

McDermott said he didn't know Democratic Progress would be airing television ads backing him. But, he said, "It's certainly nice to have assistance from organizations that believe in me and want to see me successfully elected to Congress."