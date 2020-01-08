"Jed in the Region" Host Jim Dedelow, left, and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. discuss Wednesday's latest interruption of the WJOB Facebook live video stream during a McDermott appearance on the Hammond radio station.
HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. believes someone in Northwest Indiana, or elsewhere, is trying to prevent him from communicating with Region residents by repeatedly disrupting the live Facebook video of his appearances on the WJOB Network.
The interruption happened again Wednesday when the congressional candidate and five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city spoke on the morning program.
Approximately 20 minutes into McDermott's interview with WJOB owner and show host Jim Dedelow, the Facebook video cut out, even as the live radio broadcast and other WJOB video streams through other outlets continued.
"We're definitely being targeted," McDermott said. "He had a normally operating show before my show. And then I came on with him, and we got knocked off the air."
Dedelow confirmed that live Facebook video of the mayor's prior WJOB appearances, typically on Fridays, have been disrupted many times, despite taking steps to prevent interference with the station's streaming systems.
On Wednesday's program, Dedelow warned the perpetrator: "If I ever find you, I will blister your ass to the wall and prosecute you to the furthest extent, and I don't care who it is."
Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on whether any technical problems on its end are causing the disruptions.
The mayor said he thinks he knows who is responsible but doesn't want to name the person publicly in case he is incorrect.
"It's got to be somebody that's familiar with WJOB, familiar with the WJOB computer systems, and somebody that doesn't like Tom McDermott," he said. "It's definitely somebody that's limiting my free speech."
McDermott said he hopes all relevant local, state and federal authorities will look into this issue and hold responsible anyone found to be "hacking" his appearances.
He's next scheduled to be on WJOB at 7:45 a.m. Friday.
